रायगढ़ पुलिस की मुस्तैदी:प्रदेश में पहली बार 4दिन के भीतर चार्जशीट की गई फाइल, बच्ची से दुष्कर्म का था मामला

रायगढ़23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फोटो मनीष नागर की है। पूंजीपथरा के इस थाना प्रभारी ने साबित किया कि पुलिस चाह ले तो कोई काम मुश्किल नहीं।
  • मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल और डीजीपी ने सभी एसपी को महिलाओं से जुड़े अपराध में त्वरित कार्रवाई के दिए थे निर्देश
  • रायगढ़ पुलिस ने बनाया तत्परता से जांच पूरी कर आरोपी गिरफ्तार करने और मामला कोर्ट में पेश करने का रिकॉर्ड

रायगढ़ की पूंजीपथरा थाने की पुलिस ने चार दिनों में गुम इंसान और बच्ची से दुष्कर्म के मामले में चार्जशीट फाइल कर दी। अब पुलिस पीड़िता को जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण से मुआवजा राशि दिलाने में जुटी है। इस इस तरह का पहला मामला है जब पुलिस ने इस तेजी से किसी केस में काम किया हो। रायगढ़ एसपी संतोष सिंह ने थाना स्टाफ और जांच से संबंधित अधिकारियों को इस काम के लिए सराहा। उन्होंने बताया कि देश में नाबालिगों के मामलों में पीडितों को जल्द न्याय दिलाए जाने के लिए उद्देश्य से फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट का गठन किया गया है । ऐसे में हमारी जवाबदेही बढ़ जाती है कि ऐसे मामलों में पुलिस की कार्यवाही किसी भी स्तर में धीमी न पड़े।

यह है मामला
30 अक्टूबर को नाबालिग के परिजनों ने पूंजीपथरा थाने में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई। परिजनों ने बताया था कि उनकी बेटी लापता है। पड़ोस के युवक गुड्डू कुमार पर बच्ची को कहीं ले जाने का आरोप लगाया गया। पुलिस की टीम ने कुछ ही देर में पूंजीपथरा गैस गोदाम के सामने बच्ची को ढूंढ लिया। बच्ची ने बताया कि उसे गुड्‌डू ही अपने साथ लेकर गया था। जांच में पुलिस ने पाया कि आरोपी ने बच्ची के साथ दुष्कर्म किया था। फौरन जांच टीम ने गुड्‌डू को भी खोज निकाला और गिरफ्तार किया।

एसपी संतोष सिंह के निर्देश पर सीएसपी अविनाश सिंह ने केस को मॉनीटर किया और चार दिनों में सारे सबूत जमा किए गए। 3 नवंबर मंगलवार को आरोपी के खिलाफ चार्जशीट जिला एवं सत्र न्यायालय रायगढ़ में पेश कर दी। अब इस केस में आगे की कार्रवाई की जा रही है। पिछले महीने रायगढ़ पुलिस की टीम ने ही 5 दिन में बच्ची के साथ रेप के केस में चार्जशीट फाइल की थी।

