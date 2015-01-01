पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chhattisgarh
  • Chhattisgarh Agriculture Minister Said Will Send Gunny Bags To BJP Leaders To The Prime Minister, Urging Them To Pay Rs 2500 Now

धान खरीदी पर राजनीति:छत्तीसगढ़ के कृषि मंत्री ने कहा-प्रधानमंत्री को भेजेंगे भाजपा नेताओं से मिला बारदाना, आग्रह करेंगे कि अब तो दें 2500 रुपया दाम

रायपुर16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कृषि एवं जल संसाधन मंत्री रविंद्र चौबे धान खरीदी की राजनीति में विपक्ष पर आक्रामक रहे हैं। फाइल फोटो।
  • भाजपा ने सीएम हाउस के पते पर भेजी हैं जूट की बोरियां
  • धान की खरीदी अविलंब शुरू करने की मांग कर रहा है विपक्ष

छत्तीसगढ़ में धान खरीदी पर राजनीति जारी है। भाजपा ने मुख्यमंत्री निवास पर जूट की बोरियां भेजी हैं। इधर कृषि एवं जल संसाधन मंत्री रविंद्र चौबे ने कहा है, उन्हें अभी तक भाजपा नेताओं की ओर से भेजा गया बारदाना मिला नहीं है।

वह मिलता है तो वे उसे प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय को भेजेंगे। प्रधानमंत्री से आग्रह किया जायेगा कि यहां भाजपा 2500 रुपया प्रति क्विंटल की दर से धान खरीदी की व्यवस्था से सहमत है। केंद्र सरकार से इसकी अनुमति लेने का आग्रह करेंगे।

मंत्री रविंद्र चौबे किसानों को धान का बोनस देने की व्यवस्था पर केंद्र सरकार की ओर से लगी रोक पर व्यंग्य कस रहे थे। केंद्र सरकार धान खरीदी में केवल न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य की दर देती है। अंतर की शेष राशि राज्य सरकार को अदा करना पड़ता है।

भाजपा नेता, सरकार पर धान खरीदी शुरू करने में विलम्ब का आरोप लगा रहे हैं। इसको लेकर आंदोलन चल रहा है। पूर्व कृषि मंत्री चंद्रशेखर साहू की अगुवाई में भाजपा खेत सत्याग्रह नाम से एक आंदोलन कर चुकी है।

भाजपा नेताओं ने बुधवार को राजधानी में प्रदर्शन कर जूट के बारदाने भेजे। उनका कहना था, सरकार अगर बारदानों की कमी की वजह से धान खरीदी में देरी कर रही है तो हम उनको बारदाना दे रहे हैं।

खरीफ विपणन वर्ष 2020-21 में लगभग 95 लाख मैट्रिक टन धान खरीदी होना अनुमानित है। इसके लिए 4 लाख 75 हजार गठान बारदानों की आवश्यकता होगी। सरकार ने केंद्र सरकार से 3 लाख 50 हजार गठान बारदाना मांगा था।

केंद्र से मिलीं केवल 56 हजार गठानें

इस बीच सरकार ने बताया है, केंद्रीय जूट आयुक्त के जरिये सरकार को अभी तक 56 हजार गठान बारदाना ही मिल पाया है। राज्य सरकार ने 3 लाख 50 हजार गठान बारदानों की मांग की थी। इसमें भारी कटौती करते हुए केंद्रीय जूट आयुक्त ने एक लाख 43 हजार गठान बारदाना आपूर्ति को ही मंजूरी दी।

प्लास्टिक बारदानों की खरीदी प्रक्रिया शुरू

जूट के बारदानों के संकट से बचने के लिये सरकार ने प्लास्टिक के बाेरों में धान खरीदने के लिए केंद्र सरकार से अनुमति मांगी थी। उसके बाद 70 हजार गठान प्लास्टिक बारदानों की खरीदी प्रक्रिया जेम पोर्टल के जरिये शुरू हुई है। मगर इसमें चावल नहीं रखा जा सकता। ऐसे में पीडीएस के बचे हुये बारदानों को भी सुरक्षित रखा जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंउदयपुर में रजवाड़ी थीम पर हुई शादी, ट्रेडिशनल ज्वेलरी में दिखीं कंगना - राजस्थान - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें