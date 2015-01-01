पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पेंड्रा में दबंगई:जिला कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष के भतीजे ने आंगनबाड़ी महिला कार्यकर्ता को केंद्र में घुसकर पीटा; गाली देते हुए कपड़े फाड़े

गौरेलाएक घंटा पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के पेंड्रा-गौरेला-मरवाही में एक युवक ने आंगनबाड़ी महिला कार्यकर्ता को जमकर पीटा और गाली-गलौच करते हुए उसके कपड़े फाड़ दिए। आरोपी जिला कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष का मनोज गुप्ता का भतीजा बताया जा रहा है।
  • मरवाही क्षेत्र का मामला, पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा
  • महिला का आरोप- दुष्कर्म का भी प्रयास, लेकिन पुलिस ने धारा नहीं जोड़ी

छत्तीसगढ़ के पेंड्रा-गौरेला-मरवाही में एक युवक ने आंगनबाड़ी महिला कार्यकर्ता को जमकर पीटा और गाली-गलौच करते हुए उसके कपड़े फाड़ दिए। आरोपी जिला कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष का मनोज गुप्ता का भतीजा बताया जा रहा है। पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया है। वहीं महिला का आरोप है कि युवक ने दुष्कर्म का भी प्रयास किया, लेकिन पुलिस ने धाराएं नहीं जोड़ी।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, सिवनी आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र में काम करने वाली 26 साल की महिला कार्यकर्ता गुरुवार दोपहर करीब 12 से 1 के बीच अपनी अन्य साथियों के साथ दलिया वितरण कर रही थी। आरोप है कि इसी दौरान मरवाही के सिवनी निवासी रवि प्रसाद गुप्ता केंद्र के अंदर घुस आया और मोबाइल पर मेरे से बात नहीं नहीं करती कहते हुए गालियां देने शुरू कर दी और मारपीट करने लगा।

युवती के चेहरे पर घूंसा मारने के कारण आई चोटें
इसके चलते उसके चेहरे पर चोटें आई हैं। आरोप है कि रवि ने युवती का हाथ पकड़ लिया। मोबाइल ढूंढते हुए उसके कपड़े खींचे और फाड़ दिए। वहीं अपनी ओर खींचने लगा। आसपास के लोग एकत्र होने पर किसी तरह युवती बच गई। उसने मरवाही थाने में शिकायत दर्ज कराई। पुलिस ने अगले दिन आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। उसके ऊपर धारा 323, 354 और 354 ख के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया है।

