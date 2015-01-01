पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रायपुर में किसानों काे समर्थन:छत्तीसगढ़ बचाओ आंदोलन ने अंबेडकर प्रतिमा के पास किया प्रदर्शन, कृषि कानून वापस लेने की मांग

रायपुर15 मिनट पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ बचाओ आंदोलन से जुड़े 25 संगठनों ने सरगुजा से बस्तर तक करीब 20 जिलों में कृषि कानून के विरोध में प्रदर्शन किया।
  • धान की सरकारी खरीदी भी 10 नवम्बर से करने की बात
  • प्रदेश भर में हो रहे प्रदर्शनों और चक्काजाम के साथ दिखाई एकजुटता

प्रदेश भर में हुए किसानों के प्रदर्शन और चक्काजाम के समर्थन में जन संगठन भी आगे आए हैं। छत्तीसगढ़ बचाओ आंदोलन ने रायपुर के डॉ. भीमराव अंबेडकर की प्रतिमा के सामने प्रदर्शन कर किसान आंदोलन से एकजुटता दिखाई। प्रदर्शनकारी केंद्र सरकार से कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेने, न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य की गारंटी और राज्य सरकार से धान की सरकारी खरीदी 10 नवम्बर से शुरू करने की मांग कर रहे थे।

छत्तीसगढ़ बचाओ आंदोलन के आलोक शुक्ला ने बताया, मोदी सरकार के कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ प्रदेश में छत्तीसगढ़ बचाओ आंदोलन के बैनर तले 25 से ज्यादा संगठन एकजुट हुए हैं। कोरबा, राजनांदगांव, सूरजपुर, सरगुजा, रायगढ़, कांकेर, जांजगीर-चांपा, मरवाही, बिलासपुर, धमतरी, जशपुर, बलौदा बाजार व बस्तर सहित 20 से ज्यादा जिलों में अनेक स्थानों पर सड़क रोककर विरोध प्रदर्शन हुए। इस आंदोलन से राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग सहित राज्य की सड़कों विशेषकर गांवों को शहरों से जोड़ने वाली सड़कों पर आवागमन बाधित हुआ है।

समग्र कानून लाने की मांग

छत्तीसगढ़ बचाओ आंदोलन के आलोक शुक्ला, संजय पराते, विजय, सुदेश टीकम और रमाकांत बंजारे ने कहा, हम कांग्रेस सरकार की उन नीतियों के खिलाफ भी आंदोलित है, जिसने मंडी संशोधन विधेयक में न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य सुनिश्चित करने तक का प्रावधान नहीं किया।

यही नहीं, डीम्ड मंडियों के प्रावधान के जरिये केंद्र सरकार द्वारा मंडियों के निजीकरण के कॉर्पोरेट परस्त फैसले का अनुमोदन कर दिया है। यह तब है जब सरकार ने किसानों के हित रक्षा का वादा किया था।

किसानों का एक हजार करोड़ का नुकसान

जनसंगठनों ने कहा, इस मौसम में मंडियों में भी किसान धान के समर्थन मूल्य से वंचित हो रहे हैं। इसके बावजूद सरकार नवम्बर माह में समितियों के जरिये धान खरीदी के लिए तैयार नहीं है। इसकी वजह से प्रदेश के किसानों को 1000 करोड़ रुपयों से ज्यादा का नुकसान होने जा रहा है।

