अवैध शिकार ने ली जवान की जान:बीजापुर में बिजली के तार में फंसकर CRPF जवान शहीद; एंटी नक्सल ऑपरेशन पर निकले थे

बीजापुर7 मिनट पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के बीजापुर में गुरुवार को इलेक्ट्रिक वायर की चपेट में आकर CRPF का एक जवान शहीद हो गया। जवान एंटी नक्सल ऑपरेशन पर निकले थे।
  • बीजापुर क्षेत्र के मोदकापाल की घटना, ग्रामीणों ने अवैध शिकार के लिए लगाया था तार
  • बिहार के जहानाबाद का रहने वाला था जवान, हेलीकॉप्टर से गृहग्राम भेजा गया जवान का शव

छत्तीसगढ़ के बीजापुर में गुरुवार को इलेक्ट्रिक वायर की चपेट में आकर CRPF का एक जवान शहीद हो गया। जवान एंटी नक्सल ऑपरेशन पर निकले थे। बताया जा रहा है कि अवैध शिकार के लिए ग्रामीणों ने तार लगा रखा था। मामला बीजापुर क्षेत्र के मोदकापाल का है।

CRPF 170 बटालियन चिनाकोड़ेपाल के जवान गुरुवार को एंटी नक्सल ऑपरेशन पर निकले थे। इनमें बिहार के जहानाबाद निवासी जवान श्री गोपाल (25) भी शामिल थे। इसी दौरान मोदकापाल के चिनाकोड़ेपाल में ही ग्रामीणों के अवैध शिकार के लिए लगाए इलेक्ट्रिक वायर की चपेट में आ गए और उनकी मौत हो गई।

अवैध शिकार रोक पाने में नाकाम साबित हो रहा वन विभाग
शव लेकर जवान कैंप लौट। वहां सम्मान के साथ जवान के शव को हेलीकॉप्टर से गृहग्राम भेजा गया। घटना की पुष्टि CRPF के DIG कोमल सिन्हा ने की है। बताया जा रहा है कि क्षेत्र में अवैध शिकार लगातार जारी है। ग्रामीण इसके लिए इसी तरह से बिजली के तार का फंदा बनाते हैं, लेकिन वन विभाग इसे रोक पाने में नाकाम साबित हो रहा है।

