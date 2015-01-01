पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एनकाउंटर पर फिर सवाल:बीजापुर में मां के साथ 8 महीने की बच्ची पहुंची पिता का शव लेने; परिजन बोले-खेत पर गए थे मार दिया

बीजापुर9 मिनट पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के बीजापुर में रविवार को हुई मुठभेड़ में जवानों ने एक नक्सली के मारे जाने का दावा किया था। उसका शव लेने के लिए बुधवार को 8 महीने की बेटी अपनी मां के साथ पहुंची।
  • छत्तीसगढ़ की सीमा में तेलंगाना पुलिस फोर्स की नक्सलियों से तीन दिन पहले हुई थी मुठभेड़
  • नक्सल सामान और हथियार बरामद किए थे, परिजनों ने कहा- पुलिसकर्मी उठाकर ले गए थे

छत्तीसगढ़ के बीजापुर में रविवार को हुई मुठभेड़ में जवानों ने एक नक्सली के मारे जाने का दावा किया था। उसका शव लेने के लिए बुधवार को 8 महीने की बेटी अपनी मां के साथ पहुंची। शव के इंतजार में सड़क किनारे मिट्टी में बच्ची को खेलते देख लोगों की आंखें नम हो गई। हालांकि मुठभेड़ सवालों के घेरे में आ गई है। परिजनों का आरोप है कि मारा गया ग्रामीण खेत पर गया और जवान उठाकर ले गए थे।

ग्रामीण और सोढ़ी की पत्नी जिला प्रशासन के नाम एक आवेदन लेकर पहुंचे थे। उसमें आरोप लगाया गया है कि भट्टीगुड़ा में पुलिस ने हमला कर लोगों के ऊपर अंधाधुंध फायरिंग की। ग्रामीणों से मारपीट की गई।

दरअसल, 8 नवंबर को पामेड़ क्षेत्र के भट्टी गुड़ा के पास तेलंगाना पुलिस के जवानों और नक्सलियों के बीच मुठभेड़ हुई थी। दावा किया गया कि करीब एक घंटे चली फायरिंग में एक नक्सली मारा गया। उसके शव के साथ हथियार भी बरामद करने का दावा किया गया। इस मुठभेड़ में कोबरा और जिला पुलिस बल के दो जवानों के भी घायल होने की बात कही गई थी। जिन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया।

आरोप- गश्त पर आए जवान अन्य ग्रामीणों के साथ उठाकर ले गए
मारे गए नक्सली की पहचान सोढ़ी भीमा के रूप में की गई और उसके परिवार को शव लेने के लिए पत्र भेजा गया था। शव लेने के लिए बासागुड़ा क्षेत्र के कुंडापल्ली पंचायत के बड़े भट्टिगुड़ा व छोटे भट्टी गुड़ा से ग्रामीण व परिजन पहुंचे थे। उसकी पत्नी और बड़े भाई का आरोप है कि सोढ़ी भीमा सुबह घर से खेत पर काम करने के लिए निकला था। उसे गश्त पर आए पुलिस वाले अन्य ग्रामीणों के साथ उठा ले गए।

जिला प्रशासन के नाम आवेदन लेकर पहुंचे थी पत्नी और ग्रामीण
ग्रामीण और सोढ़ी की पत्नी जिला प्रशासन के नाम एक आवेदन लेकर पहुंचे थे। उसमें आरोप लगाया गया है कि भट्टीगुड़ा में पुलिस ने हमला कर लोगों के ऊपर अंधाधुंध फायरिंग की। ग्रामीणों से मारपीट की गई। साथ कुंडापल्ली पंचायत गांव के ग्रामीण उईकाराम, उईके लखे ,सोढ़ी भीमा, मंडावी बिच्चेम को पुलिस उठाकर साथ ले गई। ग्रामीणों ने सभी को छुड़वाने और न्याय की मांग की है।

