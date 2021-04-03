पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नक्सलियों पर शिकंजा:बीजापुर में 8 लाख रुपए की इनामी महिला नक्सली कोरसा मासे उर्फ शांति सहित 2 गिरफ्तार; पुलिस टीम पर हमला करने में दोनों रहीं शामिल

बीजापुर16 दिन पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के बीजापुर में पुलिस ने 8 लाख रुपए की इनामी महिला नक्सली कोरसा मासे उर्फ शांति और एक लाख रुपए की इनामी सुनीता कारम को गिरफ्तार किया है। - Dainik Bhaskar
छत्तीसगढ़ के बीजापुर में पुलिस ने 8 लाख रुपए की इनामी महिला नक्सली कोरसा मासे उर्फ शांति और एक लाख रुपए की इनामी सुनीता कारम को गिरफ्तार किया है।
  • गंगालूर क्षेत्र में अलग-अलग स्थानों पर DRG, STF और जिला पुलिस बल की संयुक्त कार्रवाई
  • पकड़ी गई दूसरी महिला नक्सली DAKMS अध्यक्ष, शासन से एक लाख रुपए का इनाम

छत्तीसगढ़ के बीजापुर में सुरक्षाबलों ने दो महिला नक्सलियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। पकड़ी गई महिला नक्सली कोरसा मासे उर्फ शांति पर 8 लाख रुपए का इनाम है। जबकि दूसरी महिला नक्सली DAKMS अध्यक्ष है। शासन की नीति के अनुसार, धारित पद पर एक लाख रुपए का इनाम है। गंगालूर क्षेत्र में अलग-अलग स्थानों पर DRG, STF और जिला पुलिस बल ने संयुक्त कार्रवाई कर पकड़ा है।

जिला पुलिस बल और DRG की टीम सोमवार को पदेड़ा-चेरपाल की ओर निकली थी। इस दौरान जवानों ने जंगल में घेराबंदी कर एक महिला नक्सली को पकड़ लिया। उसकी पहचान माड़ डिवीजन में कंपनी नंबर एक की सदस्य और पुजारीपारा निवासी कोरसा मासे उर्फ शांति के रूप में हुई है। पकड़ी गई महिला नक्सली पर दिसंबर में कैंप के विरोध में भीड़ को उकसाने और हमले का आरोप है।

पुलिस कैंप पर हमले में रही शामिल DAKMS अध्यक्ष
वहीं जिला पुलिस बल और STF की टीम ने चेरला मार्ग से DAKMS अध्यक्ष को घेराबंदी कर गिरफ्तार किया है। टीम थाना पामेड़ से निकली थी। इस दौरान धरमावरम, सरपंच पारा निवासी सुनीता कारम को पकड़ा। सुनीता पर पामेड़ क्षेत्र में स्थापित नवीन पुलिस कैंप पर 18 दिसंबर को HE बम से हमला करने और फायरिंग में शामिल होने का आरोप है। दोनों को कोर्ट में पेश कर जेल भेज दिया गया है।

