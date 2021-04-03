पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बस्तर पहुंचा बर्ड फ्लू:दंतेवाड़ा में 4 दिन पहले मिला था मरा हुआ कौवा, रिपोर्ट आई पॉजिटिव; बालोद में पक्षियों को नष्ट करने का काम जारी

दंतेवाड़ा/बालोद17 दिन पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ में दंतेवाड़ा के बचेली में 14 जनवरी को एक मरा हुआ कौवा मिला था। भोपाल के पशु चिकित्सा विभाग को भेजे गए सैंपल की रिपोर्ट में बर्ड फ्लू की पुष्टि हुई है।
  • बचेली के वार्ड 16 में मिला था 14 जनवरी को मरा हुआ कौवा, एक किमी के क्षेत्र को सील किया गया
  • इलाके में अलर्ट किया, दंतेवाड़ा से भेजी गई टीम ने क्षेत्र के आसपास के पोल्ट्री फार्म की भी जांच की

बर्ड फ्लू ने अब छत्तीसगढ़ के बस्तर में दस्तक दे दी है। दंतेवाड़ा के बचेली में मृत मिले कौवे की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। इसके एक टीम सोमवार को बचेली पहुंच गई है। वहां पर एक किमी के क्षेत्र को सील कर दिया गया है। पशुधन विभाग की ओर से क्षेत्र में अलर्ट घोषित कर दिया गया है। मामले की पुष्टि विभाग के डिप्टी डायरेक्टर डॉ. अजमेर सिंह कुशवाहा ने की है।

दरअसल, बचेली के वार्ड 16 में 14 जनवरी को एक मरा हुआ कौवा मिला था। इसके बाद उसके सैंपल जांच के लिए भोपाल के पशु चिकित्सा विभाग को भेजे गए थे। जिसकी रविवार देर शाम रिपोर्ट आई। रिपोर्ट में कौवे में H-5N-8 इनफ्लुएंजा वायरस मिले हैं। इसके वायरस एक दूसरे के संपर्क में आने से फैलते हैं। इसके बाद क्षेत्र में अलर्ट किया गया है। वहीं दंतेवाड़ा से पहुंची टीम ने आसपास के पोल्ट्री फार्म की जांच और कीटनाशक का छिड़काव किया।

दो दिन पहले कबूतर और पोल्ट्री फार्म में मृत मिली थी मुर्गियां
वहीं दो दिन पहले क्षेत्र में ही एक कबूतर भी मृत मिला था। इसके अलावा कुपेर गांव स्थित एक पोल्ट्री फार्म में भी 5 मुर्गियों के शव मिले थे। उनके भी सैंपल जांच के लिए भेजे गए हैं। हालांकि उनकी रिपोर्ट अभी नहीं आई है। अधिकारियों के मुताबिक, बचेली में रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने के बाद इलाके की मुर्गियों को मारकर दफनाया जाएगा। यह प्रक्रिया सोमवार को होगी या मंगलवार को टीम के पहुंचने के बाद स्पष्ट होगा।

छत्तीसगढ़ में बालोद में मिला था पहला केस, दफनाने की प्रक्रिया जारी
प्रदेश में सबसे पहला पॉजिटिव केस बालोद में 13 जनवरी को मिला था। इसके बाद से डौंडी ब्लाक में गिधाली क्षेत्र के एक किमी में कबूतर और पोल्ट्री फार्म के मुर्गियों को प्रशासन के आदेश पर दफनाया जा रहा है। रविवार को एक हजार और मुर्गियों और 32 कबूतरों को दफनाया गया था। क्षेत्र में तीन दिनों से लगातार मुर्गियों को नष्ट करने का कार्य जारी है। शनिवार को भी 10 हजार मुर्गियां मारी गई थीं।

गिधाली के 10 किमी क्षेत्र में मांस बिक्री पर रोक लगाई गई
पशु चिकित्सा विभाग ने गिधाली के आसपास सर्वे किया था। इसमें पोल्ट्री फार्म की 10500 मुर्गे-मुर्गियों, एवं गांव की 30 मुर्गियों, ग्रामीणों की पाली 162 देशी मुर्गियों और 32 कबूतर का चिह्नांकन किया गया था। जिसमें मुर्गे-मुर्गियों को शनिवार को रैपिड रिस्पांस टीम ने नष्ट किया। वहीं कबूतरों को रविवार को नष्ट किया गया। बर्ड फ्लू की पुष्टि के बाद गांव के 10 किमी दूर तक मांस की बिक्री पर भी रोक लगा दी गई है।

