हत्या का खुलासा:जगदलपुर में बर्तन कारोबारी की उसके दोस्तों ने ही रुपयों के लिए की थी हत्या, चार गिरफ्तार

जगदलपुरएक घंटा पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के जगदलपुर में बर्तन कारोबारी के अपहरण और हत्या का खुलासा पुलिस ने कर दिया है। बुधवार को पुलिस ने इस मामले में कारोबारी के ही चार दोस्तों को गिरफ्तार किया है।
  • सिटी कोतवाली क्षेत्र में 25 अक्टूबर की घटना, पांच लाख रुपए लेने के बाद भी कर दी थी हत्या
  • दोस्तों ने सोना खरीदने का लालच देकर बुलाया था कारोबारी को, इसके बाद अगवा कर लिया

छत्तीसगढ़ के जगदलपुर में बर्तन कारोबारी के अपहरण और हत्या का खुलासा पुलिस ने कर दिया है। बुधवार को पुलिस ने इस मामले में कारोबारी के ही चार दोस्तों को गिरफ्तार किया है। पकड़े गए आरोपियों ने 5 लाख रुपए लेने के बाद भी दोस्त की हत्या कर दी थी। जिले में यह पहला मौका था, जब इस तरह से पैसों के लिए किसी का अपहरण कर हत्या की गई हो। मामला सिटी कोतवाली क्षेत्र का है।

कारोबारी की हत्या मामले में पकड़े गए आरोपियों से बरामद हुए फिरौती में मांगे गए बचे रुपए, मोबाइल, चाकू और अन्य सामान।
दो किलो सोना बेचने की लालच देकर बुलाया था
पुलिस अफसरों ने बताया कि कारोबारी संतोष जैन को 25 अक्टूबर को संतोषी वार्ड निवासी उमेश यादव, शांतिनगर निवासी गुड्डा उर्फ भरत सोनी, नियानार निवासी आजमन सेठिया, गीदम नाका निवासी जैकी उर्फ जयप्रकाश ने कॉल कर बुलाया। बताया कि उसके पास दो किलो सोना है, जिसे सस्ते में बेचना चाहते हैं। पहले से आरोपियों से परिचित होने के कारण संतोष उनकी बातों में आ गया।

फिरौती लेने के कुछ घंटे बाद ही गला घोंटा फिर रेत दिया

संतोष अकेले ही नए बस स्टैंड पहुंचा। वहां आरोपियों ने बताया कि सोना नियानार में आजमन सेठिया के घर में है। संतोष उनके साथ आजमन के घर पहुंचा तो चारों ने उसका अपहरण कर लिया। अगवा करने के कुछ समय बाद ही संतोष के मोबाइल से कॉल कर परिजनों से 10 लाख रुपए की फिरौती मांगी। इस पर परिजनों ने अगले ही दिन ड्राइवर के हाथ 5 लाख रुपए भिजवा दिए।

स्कूटी को पहले जलाया और फिर उसके टुकड़े किए
आरोपियों को लगा कि संतोष उन्हें पहचानता है तो पोल खुल जाएगी। इस पर आरोपियों ने संतोष का गला घोंटा और फिर धारदार हथियार से गला रेत दिया। हत्या के बाद लाश ठिकाने लगाने के लिए आरोपी उसे ट्रक में डालकर रायकोट के पास ले गए और फेंक दी। इसके बाद संतोष की स्कूटी को जलाया और टुकड़े-टुकड़े कर पार्ट्स को अलग-अलग जगह फेंक दिया। इंजन को एक तालाब में फेंका गया।

एक का क्रिमिनल रिकार्ड तो एक का बेटा मर्डर केस में जेल में
एक आरोपी आजमन का क्रिमिनल रिकार्ड है। कुछ समय पहले ही वह गांजा तस्करी के मामले में जेल से रिहा हुआ था। एक अन्य आरोपी गुड्डा का बेटा भी हत्या के मामले में जेल में है। चारों आरोपी ट्रक के कारोबार से जुड़े हैं। फिरौती में मिले पांच लाख में से करीब सवा दो लाख रुपये इन्होंने चार दिनों में ही खर्च कर दिए थे। बताया जा रहा है कि फिरौती के पैसों से इन्होंने ट्रक की किश्त भी पटाई है।

