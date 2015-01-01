पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सोशल मीडिया पर तीखी हुई जुबान:छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को बताया “परपीड़क”, परिभाषा देकर बताया- वह व्यक्ति जिसे दूसरों को तकलीफ देकर आनंद मिलता है

रायपुर12 मिनट पहले
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और उनकी नीतियों के खिलाफ मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल पहले भी तीखी टिप्पणियां करते रहे हैं। फाइल फोटो।
  • किसान आंदोलन पर राहुल गांधी की पोस्ट को साझा करते हुए लिखा परपीड़क
  • प्रधानमंत्री के प्रति ऐसे शब्दों पर भड़की प्रदेश भाजपा, याद दिलाया सिख विरोधी दंगा

केंद्र सरकार के कृषि संबंधी तीनों विवादित कानूनों को वापस लेने की मांग पर दिल्ली घेर कर बैठे किसानों के आंदोलन के दौरान राजनेताओं के बीच जुबानी जंग तीखी होती जा रही है। छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को “परपीड़क” कहा है।

मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने अपने आधिकारिक एकाउंट से किए एक सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट में लिखा- प्रधानमंत्री जी “परपीड़क” हैं। उसके बाद उन्होंने परपीड़क की परिभाषा लिखी। कहा - वह व्यक्ति जिसे दूसरों को तकलीफ देकर परम आनंद की प्राप्ति होती है, उसे परपीड़क कहते हैं।

सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट की इसी टिप्पणी पर भाजपा भड़की हुई है।
मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने कांग्रेस के पूर्व राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष और सांसद राहुल गांधी की एक सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट को साझा करते हुए प्रधानमंत्री के लिए ऐसी बात लिखी।

इस पोस्ट में राहुल गांधी ने आंदोलन के दौरान 11 किसानों की मौत होने का जिक्र करते हुए लिखा था, कृषि कानूनों को हटाने के लिए हमारे किसान भाइयों को और कितनी आहुति देनी होगी।

सोशल मीडिया पर आई मुख्यमंत्री की इस टिप्पणी के बाद भाजपा वरिष्ठ नेताओं ने चुप्पी साथी हुई है। हालांकि देर रात छत्तीसगढ़ भाजपा ने अपने सोशल मीडिया एकाउंट से मुख्यमंत्री की इस पोस्ट पर तीखी प्रतिक्रिया दी।

भाजपा ने लिखा – जय इंदिरा का नारा लगाते हुए सिखों का कत्लेआम किया इनके सज्जन सिंह ने। उस नरसंहार को महज जमीन का कंपन बताकर मजे लिए इनके राजीव गांधी ने..। उस क्रूरता को हुआ तो हुआ कहकर अट्‌टाहास किया इनके सैम पित्रोदा ने.. और “परपीड़क” मोदी हो गया!

केंद्र सरकार के कानूनों का तीखा विरोध करते रहे हैं भूपेश

मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल केंद्र सरकार के तीनों विवादित कानूनों का तीखा विरोध करते रहे हैं। अध्यादेश के जरिए इसे लागू करने की कोशिश के बीच मुख्यमंत्री ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को पत्र लिखकर इन्हें वापस लेने की मांग की थी।

अभी किसानों के आह्वान पर 8 दिसम्बर को भारत बंद के दौरान मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल और उनके मंत्रिमंडलीय सहयोगियों ने पत्रकार वार्ता में इन कानूनों को किसानों के लिए नुकसानदायक बताया।

मुख्यमंत्री ने केंद्र की भाजपा सरकार से तीनों कानूनों के लिए देश से माफी मांगकर उन्हें वापस लेने की मांग की थी।

