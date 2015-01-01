पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चाइल्ड पोर्नोग्राफी पर कार्रवाई:भिलाई से हाइड्रा चालक गिरफ्तार; डेढ़ साल पहले फेसबुक पर पोस्ट की थी फोटो

भिलाई43 मिनट पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के भिलाई में चाइल्ड पोर्नोग्राफी के मामले में एक आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपी ने करीब डेढ़ साल पहले फेसबुक पर अश्लील फोटो अपलोड किए थे।
  • खुर्सीपार थाना पुलिस ने बापू नगर से पकड़ा, गृहमंत्रालय की CCPWC योजना के तहत कार्रवाई
  • NCRB ने छत्तीसगढ़ से ऐसे 80 वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर अपलोड किए जाने की दी थी जानकारी

छत्तीसगढ़ के भिलाई में खुर्सीपार थाना पुलिस ने चाइल्ड पोर्नोग्राफी के मामले में एक आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया है। पकड़े गए आरोपी ने करीब डेढ़ साल पहले सोशल मीडिया पर अश्लील फोटो अपलोड किए थे। पुलिस की यह कार्रवाई , गृहमंत्रालय की CCPWC योजना के तहत की गई है। इसके तहत NCRB के पोर्टल में शिकायत दर्ज कराई गई थी।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, मार्च 2019 में फेसबुक पर चाइल्ड पोर्नोग्राफी से संबंधित फोटो अपलोड किए गए थे। इसकी सूचना पुलिस मुख्यालय को दी गई। जिसके बाद भिलाई पुलिस को कार्रवाई के आदेश हुए। आरोप है कि बापू नगर जोन 2 निवासी अतुल पचारे ने इन फोटो को अपलोड किया। अतुल हाइड्रा चालक और किराये से मकान लेकर रहता है।

80 वीडियो अपलोड किए जाने की दी थी जानकारी
नेशनल क्राइम रिकॉर्ड ब्यूरो (एनसीआरबी) ने छत्तीसगढ़ पुलिस को 80 चाइल्ड पोर्न वीडियो की रिपोर्ट भेजी थी, जो सोशल मीडिया में पोस्ट हुआ था। इन 80 वीडियो को राज्य के नंबर से पोस्ट किया गया था। इसमें 12 मोबाइल नंबर रायपुर के थे। जबकि 40 मोबाइल नंबर दूसरे राज्य के पाए गए। उन्हें संबंधित राज्यों की पुलिस को भेज दिया गया।

प्रदेश में पहली गिरफ्तारी रायपुर में बीबीए छात्र की हुई थी
चाइल्ड पोर्न वीडियो अपलोड और शेयर करने के मामले में रायपुर से पहली गिरफ्तारी 6 माह पहले हुई। खरोरा थाना पुलिस ने साइबर सेल की मदद से टाटीबंध क्षेत्र में रहने वाले बीबीए के 20 साल के छात्र रविंद्र को पकड़ा था। आरोपी छात्र ने 27 मार्च 2019 को एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया में अपलोड किया था। जिसे कई लोगों ने देखा और शेयर किया।

चाइल्ड पोर्न क्लिप सर्च करना भी अपराध
इंटरनेट पर चाइल्ड पोर्नोग्राफी सर्च करना या इससे संबंधित कोई भी वीडियो शेयर करना अपराध है। ऐसे मामलों में आईटी एक्ट की धारा 67बी के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज किया जाता है। इसमें 5 साल की सजा हो सकती है। अधिकारियों के मुताबिक 'नेशनल क्राइम फॉर मिसिंग एंड एक्सप्लोइटेड चिल्ड्रन' इस पर नजर रखती है।

