पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कैबिनेट का फैसला:छत्तीसगढ़ में सड़क निर्माण के लिए बैंकों से कर्ज लेने का रास्ता साफ, राज्य सरकार देगी सावरेन गारंटी

रायपुर8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ में कांग्रेस सरकार आज दूसरी वर्षगांठ मना रही है। ऐसे में इस कैबिनेट को महत्वपूर्ण माना जा रहा था।
  • करीब 5500 करोड़ रुपए के कर्ज लेने की योजना
  • जर्जर सरकारी भवनों के पुनर्विकास योजना केा भी मंजूरी

छत्तीसगढ़ में सड़कों और आधारभूत ढांचे के विकास के लिए बैंकों और दूसरे वित्तीय संस्थानों से कर्ज लेने का रास्ता साफ हो गया है। मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल की अध्यक्षता में गुरुवार को हुई राज्य मंत्रिपरिषद की बैठक में प्रस्तावित प्रक्रिया का अनुमोदन कर दिया गया।

तय हुआ छत्तीसगढ़ सड़क और बुनियादी ढांचा विकास निगम राज्य सरकार से सावरेन गारंटी लेकर बैंक और वित्तीय संस्थाओं से ऋण प्राप्त कर सकेगी। मंत्रिपरिषद ने कर्ज की प्रक्रिया और निर्माण कार्य संपादित करने की प्रक्रिया का भी अनुमोदन किया।

राज्योत्सव पर एक नवम्बर को मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने सड़कों के निर्माण और उन्नयन के लिए करीब 5500 करोड़ का ऋण लेने की योजना की बात कही थी। बताया जा रहा है, उस योजना में सरकार की ओर से ऋण के लिए सावरेन गारंटी की जरूरत थी।

इसके साथ ही सरकार ने जिला मुख्यालयों सहित प्रदेश के प्रमुख शहरों में स्थित जर्जर सरकारी भवनों के पुनर्विकास का निर्णय लिया गया। इसमें रायपुर के शांति नगर के पुनर्विकास योजना को सैद्धांतिक सहमति दी गई।

छत्तीसगढ़ गृह निर्माण मंडल निजी भागीदारी के साथ इस पुराने आवासीय कॉलोनी को तोड़कर नई हाउसिंग और व्यावसायिक सुविधा का विकास करने की तैयारी में है। इस योजना का विरोध भी शुरू हो गया है।

सरकार ने, छत्तीसगढ़ गृह निर्माण मण्डल एवं रायपुर विकास प्राधिकरण को आबंटित शासकीय भूमि पर आवासीय एवं आवासीय-व्यावसायिक योजना में शामिल व्यावसायिक संपत्ति को फ्रीहोल्ड करने की अनुमति देने का फैसला किया। इसके लिए कुछ शर्तें लगाई गई हैं।

अवैध निर्माण को नियमित करने का नियम बदलेगा

सरकार ने शहरों में अवैध निर्माण को नियमित करने का नियम बदलेगा। छत्तीसगढ़ अनधिकृत विकास का नियमितिकरण नियम-2002 में संशोधन के लिए मंत्रिपरिषदीय उप समिति का गठन होगा। उपसमिति की अनुशंसा लेने के बाद नियमों में बदलाव होगा।

नगर निगमों के खाली भवनों में डायग्नोस्टिक सेंटर

सरकार ने नगर पालिक निगमों के स्वामित्व वाले खाली भवनों को सिटी डायग्नोस्टिक सेंटर योजना के लिए उपयोग करने का फैसला किया है। इसके लिए छत्तीसगढ़ नगर पालिक निगम अधिनियम के तहत बने छत्तीसगढ़ अचल संपत्ति अंतरण नियम को शिथिल किया जाएगा।

लोकल के लिए वोकल हुई सरकार

सरकार ने सभी सरकारी विभागों की जरूरत का सारा सामान स्थानीय उत्पादकों से ही लेने का फैसला किया है। इसके लिए छत्तीसगढ़ शासन भण्डार क्रय नियम में संशोधन के प्रस्ताव का अनुमोदन किया गया।

ठेकेदारों के पंजीयन में बदलाव कर युवाओं को अवसर

छत्तीसगढ़ राज्य के निर्माण कार्यों के ठेकों में एकीकृत पंजीयन व्यवस्था के तहत ‘ई‘ श्रेणी के मापदण्ड (i) एवं (iv) में संशोधन का निर्णय लिया गया। जिसके तहत मापदण्ड (i) में अब सामान्य क्षेत्रों में स्नातक बेरोजगार युवाओं का पंजीयन होगा वहीं अनुसूचित क्षेत्रों में हायर सेकेण्डरी उत्तीर्ण बेरोजगार युवाओं का पंजीयन ई श्रेणी में किया जाएगा जबकि पूर्व में अनुसूचित क्षेत्रों में भी स्नातक उपाधिधारी बेरोजगार युवाओं का ई श्रेणी में पंजीयन किया जा रहा है।

इसी तरह मापदण्ड (iv) में अब ई श्रेणी पंजीयन एवं प्रतिस्पर्धा ब्लाॅक एवं नगर निगम सीमा तक सीमित रहेगी। पंजीयन ब्लाॅक स्तर पर होगा तथा संबंधित नगर निगम सीमा क्षेत्र को भी पंजीयन के लिए एक इकाई माना जाएगा। पहले प्रावधान था कि स्नातकधारी जिस ब्लाॅक के निवासी होंगे, वह उसी ब्लाॅक अंतर्गत के कार्यों के लिए प्रतिस्पर्धा में भाग ले सकेंगे।

आईटीआई संविदा प्रशिक्षकों की नौकरी बची

सरकार ने संचालनालय रोजगार एवं प्रशिक्षण के अधीन औद्योगिक प्रशिक्षण संस्थाओं में शेष 69 संविदा प्रशिक्षण अधिकारियों की सेवा अवधि के नवीनीकरण का निर्णय लिया है। पूर्व में 235 संविदा प्रशिक्षण अधिकारियों की संविदा सेवा में वृद्धि की गई है।

कानूनों में बदलाव के मसौदों को भी मंजूरी

  • छत्तीसगढ़ राज्य कृषक कल्याण परिषद के पुनर्गठन के प्रस्ताव का अनुमोदन किया गया।
  • भारतीय स्टाम्प (छत्तीसगढ़ संशोधन) विधेयक-2020 के प्रारूप का अनुमोदन किया गया।
  • छत्तीसगढ़ भाड़ा नियंत्रण (संशोधन) विधेयक 2020 के प्रस्ताव का अनुमोदन किया गया।
  • छत्तीसगढ़ राजकोषीय उत्तरदायित्व और बजट प्रबंध (संशोधन) विधेयक 2020 के प्रारूप का अनुमोदन किया गया।
  • दूसरे अनुपूरक बजट के लिए विधानसभा में उपस्थापन के लिए छत्तीसगढ़ विनियोग विधेयक-2020 के प्रारूप का अनुमोदन किया गया।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिस्तर में पेशाब करने पर 3 साल के इकलौते बेटे को पटककर मार डाला, शव को बैग में रखकर भाग गया - कानपुर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें