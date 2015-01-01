पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

केंद्रीय नेतृत्व पर बयानबाजी:मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने कहा- कांग्रेस पार्टी एक विचार है, और इसका कोई ढांचा नहीं होता, नींव होती है

रायपुर36 मिनट पहले
मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने कहा, जब कांग्रेस कमजोर होती है, तो उसकी चर्चा होती है, जब हम जीतते हैं तो उसकी कोई बात नहीं करता।
  • कहा- जो भी नेतृत्व परिवर्तन जैसे विषय उठा रहे हैं, उन्होंने अभिव्यक्ति का गलत मंच चुना है
  • लोकसभा और विधानसभा चुनावों के बाद केंद्रीय नेतृत्व को बदले जाने को लेकर चर्चा जोरों पर है

बिहार चुनाव के बाद एक बार फिर कांग्रेस का केंद्रीय नेतृत्व सवालों के घेरे में है। इसको लेकर बयानबाजी भी तेज हो गई है। इन सबके बीच मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने कहा, जब कांग्रेस कमजोर होती है, तो उसकी चर्चा होती है, जब हम जीतते हैं तो उसकी कोई बात नहीं करता। उन्होंने कहा, जो भी लोग नेतृत्व परिवर्तन जैसे विषय उठा रहे हैं, उन्होंने अभिव्यक्ति का गलत मंच चुना है।

मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने कहा, कुछ लोगों ने कांग्रेस पार्टी को लेकर सार्वजनिक बयान दिए हैं। जो भी लोग व्यवस्था/ ढांचा/ नेतृत्व परिवर्तन जैसे विषय उठा रहे हैं, उन्होंने अभिव्यक्ति का गलत मंच‌ चुना है। मुख्यमंत्री बघेल ने कहा, कांग्रेस पार्टी एक 'विचार' है और 'विचार' का कोई 'ढांचा' नहीं होता, 'नींव' होती है। कहा, कांग्रेस की यह नींव करोड़ों कार्यकर्ताओं के खून-पसीने से सिंचित हुई है और होती रहती है।

दिक्कत न नींव में है और न ढांचे में
मुख्यमंत्री बघेल ने ट्वीट किया है, समय की जरूरत है कि हम सभी हमारे कार्यकर्ता साथियों के साथ सड़क पर हाथ में तिरंगा और कांग्रेस का झंडा थामकर खड़े हों। यह साथी कार्यकर्ता हर दिन सड़क पर लाठी और डंडे खाकर, खून-पसीना बहाकर, 'आइडिया ऑफ इंडिया' को बचाने की लड़ाई लड़ रहे हैं। कहा कि तब समझ में आएगा कि दिक्कत न नींव में है और न ढांचे में है।

