मरवाही उपचुनाव:मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने कहा- पहली बार फर्जी नहीं, असली आदिवासियों की लड़ाई, उनको मिलेगा हक

गौरेला26 मिनट पहले
गौरेला ब्लॉक के बस्ती बगरा में मरवाही उपचुनाव को लेकर जनसभा करने पहुंचे मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल स्थानीय लोगों से भी मिले। इस दौरान बुजुर्ग महिला उनकी ओर बढ़ी तो मुख्यमंत्री ने गले में लटके कार्ड के बारे में पूछा। इस पर महिला ने उतार कर उनकी ओर बढ़ाते हुए खुद को कांग्रेस का कार्यकर्ता बताया।
  • गौरेला ब्लॉक के बस्ती बगरा में हुई मुख्यमंत्री की सभा, अमित जोगी पर किया तंज
  • पीसीसी चीफ मरकाम बोले- अब फर्जियों के साथ अब अर्जियों पर कार्यवाही हो रही

छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल के निशाने पर एक बार फिर भाजपा के साथ जोगी परिवार आ गया। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा, पहली बार फर्जी नहीं, बल्कि असली आदिवासियों के बीच लड़ाई है। असली आदिवासियों को उनका हक मिलेगा। उन्होंने पूर्व सीएम रमन सिंह पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा, हमारे पास 69 हैं तो 50 विधायक लगा दिए। आपके पास 14 हैं तो कहां से लाइयेगा।

मुख्यमंत्री बघेल ने फिर भाजपा और रमन सिंह पर हमला बोला। कहा, 15 साल मरवाही की उपेक्षा करने वाले रमन सिंह आज उसकी गली-गली घूम रहे हैं।
मुख्यमंत्री बघेल ने फिर भाजपा और रमन सिंह पर हमला बोला। कहा, 15 साल मरवाही की उपेक्षा करने वाले रमन सिंह आज उसकी गली-गली घूम रहे हैं।

मरवाही उपचुनाव के समर में गौरेला ब्लॉक के बस्ती बगरा में हुई सभा में मुख्यमंत्री बघेल ने फिर भाजपा और रमन सिंह पर हमला बोला। कहा- 15 साल मरवाही की उपेक्षा करने वाले रमन सिंह आज उसकी गली-गली घूम रहे हैं। जनता बहकावे में नही आएगी डॉक्टर साहब। मरवाही का विकास कांग्रेस सरकार करेगी। बहुत सी सौगात जनता को मिल भी चुकी है। अब शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य, हाट बाजार की सुविधा बढ़ेगी।

पीसीसी चीफ ने कहा- नौकरी हो या नेतागिरी, फर्जी प्रमाणपत्र पर नहीं चलेगी
वहीं प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मोहन मरकाम के निशाने पर भी जोगी परिवार ही रहा। उन्होंने कहा, मरवाही हमेशा से ही कांग्रेस का गढ़ रहा है। अब फर्जियों और अर्जियों दोनों पर कार्यवाही हो रही है। चुनाव असली आदिवासियों के बीच हो रहा है। कांग्रेस ने वादा किया था कि फर्जी प्रमाण पत्र के आधार पर नौकरी हो या नेतागिरी नहीं चलेगी। कोई भी असली आदिवासियों का हक नही मार सकेगा।

बस्ती बगरा से हेलीकाप्टर द्वारा मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल, प्रदेश अध्यक्ष मोहन मरकाम, उपाध्यक्ष अटल श्रीवास्तव को साथ लेकर दानीकुण्डी के लिए रवाना हो गए।
बस्ती बगरा से हेलीकाप्टर द्वारा मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल, प्रदेश अध्यक्ष मोहन मरकाम, उपाध्यक्ष अटल श्रीवास्तव को साथ लेकर दानीकुण्डी के लिए रवाना हो गए।

आबकारी मंत्री ने कहा- भाजपा में दो नेता सबसे झूठे, एक मोदी, दूसरे रमन सिंह
वहीं आबकारी मंत्री कवासी लखमा ने भाजपा पर तंज कसा। मीडिया से बात करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि भाजपा में सबसे ज्यादा झूठ बोलने वाले दो नेता हैं। इनमें एक प्रदेश में रमन सिंह और दूसरे केंद्र में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी। भाजपा झूठ बोलने और झूठे वादे करने वाली पार्टी है। मरवाही का प्रचार अब अंतिम चरण में हैं। यहां 3 नवंबर को मतदान होगा। वहीं 10 नवंबर को नतीजे आएंगे।

