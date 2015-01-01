पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मरवाही की जंग:जोगी का गढ़ जीतने मां नर्मदा की शरण में जाएंगे छत्तीसगढ़ कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष, मतगणना से पहले अमरकंटक रवाना

रायपुर17 मिनट पहले
उपचुनाव के पूरे प्रचार अभियान के दौरान कांग्रेस प्रदेश अध्यक्ष मोहन मरकाम मरवाही में ही खेमा लगाये रहे। -फाइल फोटो।
  • कल होनी है मरवाही विधानसभा उपचुनाव की मतगणना
  • मतगणना के दौरान पेण्ड्रा में मौजूद रहेंगे मोहन मरकाम

मरवाही विधानसभा उपचुनाव के लिए 3 नवम्बर को मतदान हो चुका है। मंगलवार को मतगणना होनी है। दिवंगत पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अजीत जोगी का गढ़ रहे मरवाही में जीत के लिए जनता का फैसला इवीएम मशीनों में बंद है। उधर, जीत का आशीर्वाद मांगने के लिए कांग्रेस के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष सोमवार को नर्मदा के उद्गम तीर्थ नर्मदा के लिये रवाना हो गए। प्रदेश कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता विकास तिवारी ने बताया कि प्रदेश अध्यक्ष रायपुर से पेण्ड्रा के लिए रवाना हुए हैं। वे वहां स्थानीय कांग्रेस नेताओं से मुलाकात और चर्चा के बाद शाम को अमरकंटक जाएंगे।

मोहन मरकाम रात में अमरकंटक में रुकेंगे। मंगलवार सुबह नर्मदा में स्नान के बाद मरकाम मंदिर में पूजा-अर्चना कर मां नर्मदा से मरवाही में कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार की जीत का आशीर्वाद मांगेंगे। अमरकंटक में दर्शन और पूजा के बाद सुबह 9 बजे तक मरकाम पेण्ड्रा पहुंच जाएंगे।

कांग्रेस की ओर से तय कार्यक्रम के मुताबिक, मतगणना पूरी होने तक मरकाम पेण्ड्रा में ही मौजूद रहेंगे। परिणामों की घोषणा के बाद दोपहर बाद तीन बजे से मरकाम के रायपुर लौटने का कार्यक्रम है।

मुख्यमंत्री भी कर चुके हैं दर्शन

चुनाव प्रचार के लिए मरवाही दौरे पर गए मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल भी अमरकंटक जा चुके हैं। मुख्यमंत्री ने 29 अक्टूबर को अमरकंटक जाकर नर्मदा के उद्गम कुंड में स्नान कर मां नर्मदा की विधिवत पूजा-आराधना की थी। चुनाव की घोषणा से पहले भी मुख्यमंत्री अमरकंटक जाकर विशेष पूजा कर चुके हैं।

मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल भी चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान अमरकंटक में मां नर्मदा का आशीर्वाद लेने पहुंचे थे। फाइल फोटो।
मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल भी चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान अमरकंटक में मां नर्मदा का आशीर्वाद लेने पहुंचे थे। फाइल फोटो।

जोगी परिवार भी लगा चुका है चक्कर

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अजीत जोगी के निधन के बाद से ही जोगी परिवार कई बार अमरकंटक जाकर मां नर्मदा का दर्शन-पूजन कर चुका है। जनता कांग्रेस छत्तीसगढ़ उम्मीदवार के रूप में अमित जोगी और ऋचा जोगी का नामांकन खारिज होने के बाद डॉक्टर रेणु जोगी और अमित जोगी एक बार फिर अमरकंटक पहुंचे थे। वहां से आने के बाद ही रेणु जोगी न्याय यात्रा की शुरुआत की थी।

