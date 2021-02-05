पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन:अब तक आधे स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को ही लगा मंगल टीका; आज से पुलिस, राजस्व और निगम कर्मियों का होगा टीकाकरण

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी पहला डोज का लक्ष्य पूरा किए बिना दूसरा डोज लगाए जाने की शुरुआत करने वाले हैं। जिनको पहला डोज नहीं लगा है उन्हें भी साथ-साथ ही बुलाया जाएगा। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • 2 लाख फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स का नाम स्वास्थ्य विभाग को मिला
  • रायपुर, बिलासपुर और रायगढ़ में बनाए गए सीमित वैक्सीन बूथ

छत्तीसगढ़ में स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों की बड़ी संख्या कोरोना वैक्सीन लगवाने से झिझक रही है। विभाग ने 13 फरवरी तक 267402 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को वैक्सीन की पहली डोज लगा देने का लक्ष्य तय किया था। अभी तक केवल 131188 यानी कुल 49 प्रतिशत लोगों को ही यह टीका लग पाया है। इधर केंद्र सरकार के निर्देश पर आज से फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स को भी टीका लगाने का काम शुरू हुआ है।

छत्तीसगढ़ के राज्य टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉ. अमर सिंह ठाकुर ने बताया, हमने 13 फरवरी तक टीके की पहली डोज लगा लेने का लक्ष्य तय किया था। अभी वह पूरा होता नहीं दिख रहा है, लेकिन उससे कोई परेशानी की बात नहीं है। हम 13 फरवरी के बाद से वैक्सीन का दूसरा डोज देने शुरू कर देंगे। पहला डोज देने का काम भी साथ-साथ चलता रहेगा। पंजीयन के मुताबिक लोगों को बुलाया जाएगा। ऐसे में वैक्सीन देने में कोई परेशानी पेश नहीं आएगी।

डॉ. अमर सिंह ठाकुर ने बताया, आज से फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स को वैक्सीन देने का काम भी शुरू हो गया है। इसके लिए रायपुर, बिलासपुर और रायगढ़ में सीमित केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। प्रत्येक बूथ पर 100 लोगों को बुलाया गया है। इन फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स में पुलिस, राजस्व और नगर निगमों के कर्मचारी शामिल हैं। ऐसे 2 लाख कर्मचारियों का पंजीकृत नाम स्वास्थ्य विभाग को मिल गया है। अभी उनके पंजीयन का काम जारी है। डॉ. ठाकुर ने बताया, स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों और फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स को वैक्सीन देने का काम साथ-साथ चलेगा।

20 दिन पहले शुरू हुआ था वैक्सीनेशन

छत्तीसगढ़ में कोरोना वैक्सीन कोविशील्ड की पहली खेप 13 जनवरी को पहुंची। 16 जनवरी से कोरोना का टीकाकरण शुरू हुआ। शुरुआत में टीकाकरण के लिए 97 बूथ बनाए गए थे। प्रत्येक बूथ पर प्रतिदिन 100 लोगों को टीका लगाने का लक्ष्य तय हुआ। यह टीकाकरण प्रत्येक सप्ताह चार दिन होना था। इसमें सोमवार, बुधवार, गुरुवार और शनिवार शामिल था। कुछ बूथों पर मंगलवार और शुक्रवार को भी वैक्सीन लगाई गई।

स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों की झिझक की वजह से कोरोना टीकाकरण कार्यक्रम पिछड़ता दिख रहा है।
कहीं भी टीका लगवाने की आजादी भी मिली

वैक्सीनेशन की कम दर को देखते हुए रायपुर के कलेक्टर डॉ. एस भारतीदासन ने स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को किसी भी नजदीकी बूथ पर जाकर टीका लगवाने की आजादी दिलवा दी। कहा गया, जिस बूथ पर जाने के लिए कर्मचारी को संदेश मिला है अगर वहां पहुंचने में कोई तकनीकी दिक्कत आ रही है तो अपनी सुविधा के मुताबिक किसी भी नजदीकी बूथ पर जा सकता है। वहां उसे अपना फोटो वाला पहचान पत्र दिखाकर मोबाइल नंबर बताना होगा। मदद के लिए बैठे कर्मचारी कोविन पोर्टल से उनका नाम खोजकर पर्ची दे देंगे।

अभी कोविशील्ड ही लग रहा है

केंद्र सरकार ने छत्तीसगढ़ को कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन के लिए दो कंपनियाें की वैक्सीन उपलब्ध कराई है। सीरम इंस्टीस्च्यूट की कोविशील्ड वैक्सीन की दो खेपों में 5.92 लाख डोज पहुंची है। अभी तक वैक्सीनेशन में इसी का इस्तेमाल हो रहा है। भारत बायोटेक की को-वैक्सीन के 37500 वॉयल भी छत्तीसगढ़ पहुंचे हुए हैं। उनका अभी इस्तेमाल नहीं हुआ है।

