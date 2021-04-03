पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लाल आतंक पर चोट:​​​​​​​दंतेवाड़ा में पुलिस ने 45 मिनट चली मुठभेड़ के बाद 5 लाख रुपए के इनामी नक्सली को मार गिराया, हिट लिस्ट में था शामिल

दंतेवाड़ा22 दिन पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के दंतेवाड़ा मेंं हुई मुठभेड़ में जवानों ने 5 लाख रुपए के इनामी नक्सली को मार गिराया है।
  • कटेकल्याण क्षेत्र में चिकपाल और मारजुम के बीच जंगलों DRG और CAF जवानों से हुई मुठभेड़
  • मारे गए नक्सली का शव और पिस्टल बरामद, कई नक्सलियों के घायल होने की भी संभावना, सर्चिंग जारी

छत्तीसगढ़ के दंतेवाड़ा में बुधवार सुबह पुलिस ने 45 मिनट चली मुठभेड़ के दौरान एक नक्सली को मार गिराया। मारा गया नक्सली कटेकल्याण समिति का सदस्य था। पुलिस ने उसका शव बरामद कर लिया है। मौके से एक 9 MM की पिस्टल भी बरामद हुई है। मारे गए नक्सली पर 5 लाख रुपए का इनाम था और पुलिस की हिट लिस्ट में शामिल था।

CAF और DRG जवानों ने चिकपाल और मार्जुम के बीच जंगल में नक्सलियों का डंप बरामद किया था।
CAF और DRG जवानों ने चिकपाल और मार्जुम के बीच जंगल में नक्सलियों का डंप बरामद किया था।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, नक्सल विरोधी अभियान के तहत सूचना मिलने पर मंगलवार देर रात दंतेवाड़ा DRG और (छत्तीसगढ़ आर्म्ड फोर्स) CAF 17वीं बटालियन के जवानों को सर्चिंग पर भेजा गया था। इस दौरान चिकपाल और मारजुम के बीच जंगलों में नक्सलियों से मुठभेड़ हो गई। इसमें एक नक्सली मारा गया। उसकी पहचान हिडमा मुचाकी के रूप में हुई है।

डंप मिलने के बाद लॉन्च किया गया था ऑपरेशन

दरअसल, पुलिस ने मंगलवार शाम CAF और DRG जवानों ने चिकपाल और मार्जुम के बीच जंगल में नक्सलियों का डंप बरामद किया था। नक्सलियों ने सड़क किनारे गड्‌ढा कर उसमें विस्फोटक, तार और अन्य सामान छिपाकर रखा था। बताया गया था कि नक्सली किसी बड़ी वारदात को अंजाम देना चाहते थे। वहां से मिली जानकारी के आधार पर पुलिस ने ऑपरेशन लॉन्च किया था।

नक्सलियों ने कुछ दिन पहले एक ग्रामीण को अगवा कर लिया था। DRG जवानों ने उसे सुरक्षित बचाया। वहां से मिली सूचना और फिर कल मिले डंप के आधार पर जानकारी जुटाई गई। जिसके बाद रात को CAF और DRG का संयुक्त ऑपरेशन लॉन्च किया गया। मुठभेड़ के बाद सर्चिंग में शव बरामद हुआ है। अन्य नक्सलियों के भी घायल होने की संभावना है।

- डॉ. अभिषेक पल्लव, SP, दंतेवाड़ा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंग्रेटा के खिलाफ केस पर दिल्ली पुलिस बोली- किसी का नाम FIR में नहीं लिखा, टूल किट बनाने वाले पर किया केस - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों के साथ कुछ समय अवश्य व्यतीत करें। उनका आशीर्वाद व सहयोग आपके लिए भाग्योदय दायक रहेगा। तथा आपके योजनाबद्ध तथा डिसिप्लिन तरीके से कार्य करने की प्रणाली से कई कार्य सुचार...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें