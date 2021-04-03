पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

CBI का डर दिखाकर ब्लैकमेलिंग:मुंगेली में फॉरेस्ट अफसर से वसूले 90.5 लाख रुपए, युवती सहित वेब पोर्टल के दो पत्रकार गिरफ्तार

मुंगेलीएक घंटा पहले
  • मुंगेली वन मंडल में गड़बड़ियों को लेकर चैनल का पत्रकार बनकर युवक ने मांगे थे एक करोड़ रुपए
  • तंग आकर अफसर ने की SP से शिकायत, आखिरी किश्त के 9.5 लाख रुपए लेते हुए पुलिस ने पकड़ा

छत्तीसगढ़ के मुंगेली में वेब पोर्टल के दो पत्रकारों को फॉरेस्ट अफसर को ब्लैकमेल करने के मामले में गिरफ्तार किया गया है। आरोपियों में एक युवती भी शामिल है। पकड़े गए आरोपियों ने CBI का डर दिखाकर अफसर से एक करोड़ रुपए मांगे थे। अफसर ने दोनों को 90.5 लाख रुपए किस्तों में दे भी दिए थे। फिर बार-बार रुपए मांगने से तंग आकर SP मुंगेली से इसकी शिकायत कर दी। फिलहाल पुलिस थोड़ी देर बाद मामले का खुलासा करेगी।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, मुंगेली रेंज में सीआर नेताम रेंज अफसर हैं। आरोप है कि पत्रकारों परमवीर सिंह और वर्षा तिवारी ने अफसर को भ्रष्टाचार के मामले में फंसने और CBI जांच का डर दिखाया। कहा कि उन्हें गिरफ्तार कर अंडमान-निकोबार की जेल में भेज दिया जाएगा। गिरफ्तारी से बचने के लिए आरोपियों ने एक करोड़ रुपए की मांग की थी। बताया जा रहा है कि रेंज अफसर ने जमीन बेचकर और उधार लेकर आरोपियों को किस्तों में रुपए दिए।

मास्टर माइंड अभी फरार, उसको रेंज अफसर का करीबी बताया जा रहा
बताया जा रहा है कि मुंगेली वन मंडल में कुछ गड़बड़ियां हुईं थी। इसकी जानकारी रेंज अफसर नेताम के करीबी सरताज ईरानी को भी थी। आरोप है कि उसने ही दोनों पत्रकारों के साथ ब्लैकमेलिंग की साजिश रची। यह भी पता चला है कि सरताज ने दोनों से कहा था कि जितनी भी रकम वसूली जाएगी, उसका 60 प्रतिशत राशि वो खुद रखेगा। हालांकि अभी यह पता नहीं चल सका है कि वह भ्रष्टाचार क्या है। पुलिस ने दोनों से वसूली के 7.5 लाख रुपए भी बरामद किए हैं।

