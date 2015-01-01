पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सियासी बयान:राजनांदगांव में बोले पूर्व मंत्री अजय चंद्राकर, कहा - कलेक्टर-एसपी की नियुक्तियां पैसे लेकर हो रही है

राजनांदगांव9 मिनट पहले
तस्वीर राजनांदगांव की है। यहां पत्रकारों से बात करते हुए अजय चंद्राकर ने कहा कि कांग्रेस सरकार का कोई भी वादा पूरा नहीं हुआ।
  • भ्रष्टाचार के बड़े आरोप लगाए अजय चंद्राकर ने, कांग्रेस सरकार के अब तक के कार्यकाल बताया विफल
  • कोरोना के आंकड़ों को लेकर भी सवाल उठाया, कहा विकास कार्य के प्रोजेक्ट सिर्फ फाइलों में जमीन पर नहीं

राजनांदगांव जिले में प्रदेश के पूर्व मंत्री और भारतीय जनता पार्टी के नेता अजय चंद्राकर ने बड़ा बयान दिया। गुरुवार को मीडिया से चर्चा में उन्होंने कहा कि मौजूदा सरकार में कलेक्टर-एसपी की नियुक्ति पैसे लेकर हो रही हैं, यह पहला प्रदेश है जहां नियुक्तियां ठेके में होती हैं। यहां महिला स्व सहायता समूह में सिलाई का काम करने वाली औरतों से कमीशन मांगा जा रहा है। रेत के दाम बढ़ रहे हैं, किसान परेशान है, नौकरी का अता-पता नहीं, पढ़ाई लिखाई ठप है, शराब के नशे में सड़क हादसे हो रहे हैं। दो साल प्रदेश के लिए काले बेमिसाल साल हैं।

शून्य का आविष्कार कांग्रेस के लिए ही हुआ
पत्रकारों ने पूर्व मंत्री अजय चंद्राकर से पूछा कि मौजूदा सरकार के काम काज को कितने अंक देंगे। तो इस पर उन्होंने कहा कि मुझे अंक मत मांगें। मुझे तो लगता है कि हिंदुस्तान में शून्य का आविष्कार ही कांग्रेस सरकार को नंबर देने के लिए हुआ है। मैं तो जीरो नंबर दूंगा। सरकार ने किसानों का कर्ज माफ करने की बात कही थी पर आज तक किसानों का पूरा कर्जा माफ नहीं हो पाया है। सरकार यह बताए कि स्वामीनाथन कमेटी की सिफारिशें लागू करने के लिए क्या किया।

चंद्राकर ने आगे कहा कि छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार लगातार कर्ज ले रही है। यही हाल रहा तो कर्ज का आंकड़ा सरकार के बजट के बराबर हो जाएगा। कोरोना के मामले में भ्रष्टाचार हो रहा है। जिला जो आंकड़ा भेजता है और सरकार जो आंकड़े दिखाती है उसमें जमीन आसमान का अंतर है। कोविड से होने वाली मौत में भी सरकार अपनी छवि चमकाने का काम कर रही है। यह पहला मामला है। राजनांदगांव को लेकर उन्होंने कहा कि यहां के विकास के लिए कितना पैसा आया और कितने काम हुए यह सरकार को बताना चाहिए।

