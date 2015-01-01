पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वास्थ्य सुविधाओं का विस्तार:छत्तीसगढ़ को मिली संजीवनी की आखिरी खेप, प्रदेश भर में अब 108 सेवा की 300 एम्बुलेंस

रायपुर
स्वास्थ्य मंत्री टीएस सिंहदेव ने पूजा अर्चना के बाद हरी झंडी दिखाकर 108 एम्बुलेंस को रवाना किया।
  • स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने हरी झंडी दिखाकर किया रवाना
  • कहा, अगले वर्ष की शुरुआत में 102 एम्बुलेंस भी मिल जाएंगी

छत्तीसगढ़ की आपातकालीन स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं को संजीवनी एक्सप्रेस नाम से संचालित 108 एम्बुलेंस की आखिरी खेप मिल गई। 20 एम्बुलेंस की इस खेप को जिलों में भेज दिया गया है। स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण मंत्री टीएस सिंहदेव ने गुरुवार दोपहर सिविल लाइन स्थित अपने निवास से हरी झंडी दिखाकर इन्हें रवाना किया।

इनको मिलाकर प्रदेश भर में इस आपातकालीन एम्बुलेंस सेवा के वाहनों की संख्या 300 हो गई है। संवाददाताओं से बात करते हुए स्वास्थ्य मंत्री टीएस सिंहदेव ने कहा, 108 एम्बुलेंस की सभी गाड़ियां रवाना कर दी गई हैं।

उन्होंने बताया, अब 102 एम्बुलेंस सेवा के गाड़ियों के लिये निविदा प्रक्रिया चल रही है। हम लोग उम्मीद करेंगे कि नये वर्ष में छत्तीसगढ़ के नागरिकों को 102 एम्बुलेंस की भी सुविधा मिल जाए।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग के 108-संजीवनी एक्सप्रेस सेवा के संचालन के लिए राज्य सरकार और जय अम्बे इमरजेंसी सर्विसेस के बीच एमओयू हुआ था। इसके तहत प्रदेश भर में 300 एम्बुलेंस का संचालन होना था।

गुरुवार को 20 नई एम्बुलेंस के सड़कों पर उतरने के बाद सभी 300 एम्बुलेंस आपात स्थिति में मरीजों एवं घायलों को अस्पताल तक पहुंचाने के लिए विभाग को मिल गई हैं।

29 एम्बुलेंस में एडवांस्ड लाइफ सपोर्ट सिस्टम

अधिकारियों ने बताया, 300 एम्बुलेंस में से 29 को एडवांस्ड लाइफ सपोर्ट सिस्टम (ALSS) से सज्जित किया गया है। एडवांस्ड लाइफ सपोर्ट सिस्टम एम्बुलेंस आपातकालीन दवाईयों के साथ ही वेंटिलेटर, डि-फ्रेबिकेटर और इनफ्यूजन पंप की सुविधा से लैस हैं।

