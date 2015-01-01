पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जांजगीर में वारदात:भाजपा सांसद का कुक बाथरूम में नहा रही युवतियों का वीडियो बनाते पकड़ा गया ; पड़ोस के मकान में घुसा था

जांजगीरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ के जांजगीर-चांपा से भाजपा सांसद गुहाराम अजगल्ले का कुक शुक्रवार को बाथरूम में नहाती युवतियों के वीडियो बनाते पकड़ा गया। आरोपी कुक पड़ोस के मकान में घुसा था।
  • कोतवाली क्षेत्र स्थित मकान में किराये से रहती हैं प्राइवेट स्कूल की महिला स्टाफ
  • दो मकान छोड़कर सांसद गुहाराम अजगल्ले का निवास है, फिलहाल वे बाहर गए हैं

छत्तीसगढ़ के जांजगीर-चांपा से भाजपा सांसद गुहाराम अजगल्ले का कुक शुक्रवार को बाथरूम में नहाती युवतियों के वीडियो बनाते पकड़ा गया। आरोपी कुक पड़ोस के मकान में घुसा था। युवतियों ने देखा तो शोर मचाया। इस पर आरोपी भागकर पास के मकान में घुस गया। जिसके बाद युवतियों ने ही उसे पकड़कर पुलिस को सौंप दिया। मामला कोतवाली थाना क्षेत्र का है।

सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस भी पहुंच गई। उन्होंने युवक को हिरासत में लिया तो उसके पास से मोबाइल बरामद हो गया।
जानकारी के मुताबिक, जांजगीर-अकलतरा रोड में शिवराम कॉलोनी में भाजपा सांसद गुहाराम अजगल्ले का निवास है। वहीं से दो मकान छोड़कर प्राइवेट स्कूल का महिला स्टाफ किराये से रहता है। मकान में शुक्रवार सुबह एक युवती बाथरूम में नहा रही थी। इसी दौरान रोशनदान में नीली रोशनी दिखाई दी। ध्यान से देखा तो किसी का हाथ और मोबाइल का अहसास हुआ।

इस पर युवती ने शोर मचाया और बाथरूम से बाहर निकल आई। उसने अपने कलीग्स को भी इसकी जानकारी दी। इसके बाद उन्होंने मकान के आसपास देखा लेकिन कोई नहीं दिखाई दिया। छत पर जाकर देखा तो वहां भी कोई नहीं था। तभी पड़ोस के मकान से एक युवक नीचे उतरकर भागता दिखाई दिया। युवतियों ने पीछा किया तो वह पड़ोस के मकान में घुस गया और बाहर नहीं निकल रहा था।

युवक को हिरासत में लिया गया, मोबाइल बरामद
सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस भी पहुंच गई। उन्होंने युवक को हिरासत में लिया तो उसके पास से मोबाइल बरामद हो गया। युवती को कहना है कि गोल्डन कलर का मोबाइल था, वही युवक के पास से भी मिला है। इसके बाद पुलिस ने युवक को हिरासत में ले लिया। पकड़े गया आरोपी गरजना, सरसींवा निवासी दिलीप साहू है। पूछताछ में उसने बताया कि वह सांसद के यहां कुक का काम करता है।

वेंटिलेटर के नीचे हाथ डालकर बना रहा था वीडियो
कोतवाली टीआई लखेश केंवट के अनुसार, स्कूल की महिला स्टाफ ने वॉशरूम के वेंटिलेटर से हाथ डालकर वीडियो बनाने की शिकायत की है। युवक को सांसद का कुक बताया जा रहा है। कॉलोनी के मकान आपस में सटे हुए हैं, इसलिए युवक छत के ही रास्ते वहां तक पहुंचा। फिर नीचे उतर कर रोशनदान से वीडियो बना रहा था। उन्होंने बताया कि इन दिनों सांसद अपने निवास में नहीं है।

