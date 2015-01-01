पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जांजगीर का अनुज अपहरणकांड:चचेरे भाई ने ही 5 लाख की फिरौती के लिए अपने दोस्त से कराया था भतीजे को अगवा; मास्टर माइंड सहित दो आरोपी गिरफ्तार

बिलासपुर/जांजगीर19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ के जांजगीर से 6 साल के बच्चे अनुज को अगवा करने का मास्टर माइंड उसी का चाचा राजा कुर्रे निकला। उसने पांच लाख की फिरौती की लालच में अपने एक साथी अंकित खांडेकर से बच्चे का अपहरण कराया था।
  • बलौदा क्षेत्र से बुधवार सुबह 6 साल के बच्चे को किया था अगवा, शाम को फिरौती के लिए कॉल आया
  • बिलासपुर व जांजगीर पुलिस ने मस्तूरी के देवगांव से देर रात बच्चे को बरामद कर एक आरोपी को पकड़ा था

छत्तीसगढ़ के जांजगीर से 6 साल के बच्चे अनुज को अगवा करने का मास्टर माइंड उसी का चाचा राजा कुर्रे निकला। उसने पांच लाख की फिरौती की लालच में अपने एक साथी अंकित खांडेकर से बच्चे का अपहरण कराया था। पुलिस ने इस मामले में गुरुवार तड़के राजा को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पुलिस ने देर रात बिलासपुर से बच्चे को बरामद कर आरोपी अंकित खांडेकर को गिरफ्तार किया था।

जांजगीर में बलौदा के ठड़गाबहरा निवासी राजेंद्र कुमार कुर्रे का 6 साल का बेटा अनुज।
जांजगीर में बलौदा के ठड़गाबहरा निवासी राजेंद्र कुमार कुर्रे का 6 साल का बेटा अनुज।

जांजगीर में बलौदा के ठड़गाबहरा निवासी राजेंद्र कुमार कुर्रे का घर और दुकान साथ है। उनका 6 साल का बेटा अनुज बुधवार सुबह 9.30 बजे दोस्त अभिषेक के साथ घर के बाहर चबूतरे पर खेल रहा था। वहीं अनुज की मां भी बैठी थी। इसी बीच वह किसी काम के लिए अंदर चली गईं। तभी नकाबपोश एक बाइक सवार पहुंचा और अनुज को पापा कोल्डड्रिंक पीने के लिए बुला रहे हैं का झांसा देकर ले गया था।

कॉल लोकेशन मस्तूरी-मुलमुला के बीच मिली
एसपी पारूल माथुर के अनुसार, शाम करीब 4 बजे बच्चे के पिता राजेंद्र के कॉल आया और 5 लाख रुपए फिरौती मांगी गई। दूसरे दिन फिर फोन करने की बात कही और जांजगीर बुलाया। जिस समय फोन आया उस समय बच्चे का पिता राजेंद्र पुलिस के पास ही था। पुलिस ने कॉल ट्रेस की तो मुलमुला-मस्तुरी के बीच मिली। इसे देखते हुए बिलासपुर में मस्तूरी थाना पुलिस को अलर्ट किया गया।

बिलासपुर में मस्तूरी थाना पुलिस और जांजगीर पुलिस टीम ने देर रात देवगांव के अंकित खांडेकर को गिरफ्तार कर अनुज को बरामद कर लिया।
बिलासपुर में मस्तूरी थाना पुलिस और जांजगीर पुलिस टीम ने देर रात देवगांव के अंकित खांडेकर को गिरफ्तार कर अनुज को बरामद कर लिया।

अंकित पकड़ा गया तो खुला सारा मामला
इस बीच देवगांव के अंकित खांडेकर का नाम सामने आया। पुलिस ने उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया। उसने ही बच्चे अनुज का अपहरण कर गांव से बाहर खेत में बने एक मकान में छिपाकर रखा था। वहां से अनुज को बरामद कर लिया। इस बीच राजा कुर्रे का नाम आया। राजा कुर्रे और बच्चे के पिता दोनों चचेरे भाई है। अंकित खांडेकर के अनुसार राजा कुर्रे ने ही अपहरण का षड्यंत्र रचा था। था।

युवती की भूमिका भी संदिग्ध, हिरासत में ली गई
पुलिस ने इस मामले में एक युवती को भी हिरासत में लिया है। उसकी भूमिका भी संदिग्ध है। फिरौती के लिए फोन करने वाली की कॉल डिटेल से इस युवती का नाम सामने आया है। फिरौती की मांग करने वाले से युवती की इस दौरान 20 से 25 बार बातचीत हुई थी। पुलिस ने युवती को पाराघाट से पकड़ा है। उसी से हुई पूछताछ के बाद पुलिस अंकित खांडेकर तक पहुंचने में सफल हुई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंएक हफ्ते बाद नए केस फिर 50 हजार से ज्यादा, दो हफ्ते बाद मौत का आंकड़ा 700 के पार - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- समय आपके पक्ष में है। इसलिए इसका बेहतर सदुपयोग करें। पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कामों में रुकावट आ रही थी, आज वह बहुत ही सहज व आसान तरीके से हल हो जाएंगे। वस्त्र, आभूषण जैसी खरीदारी में भी समय व्यत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें