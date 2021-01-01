पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छत्तीसगढ़ में छात्रा से गैंगरेप:जशपुर में स्कूल से लौट रही 12वीं की छात्रा को अगवा करके जंगल में ले गए; 9 लोगों ने किया रेप, केस दर्ज

जशपुर10 मिनट पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के जशपुर में नौ लोगों ने 12वीं की छात्रा से गैंगरेप किया। पुलिस ने दो आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। अन्य की तलाश में छापा मारा जा रहा है। - Dainik Bhaskar
छत्तीसगढ़ के जशपुर में नौ लोगों ने 12वीं की छात्रा से गैंगरेप किया। पुलिस ने दो आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। अन्य की तलाश में छापा मारा जा रहा है।
  • पत्थलगांव क्षेत्र में मंगलवार देर शाम की घटना, पकड़े गए दोनों आरोपी नाबालिग है
  • आरोपियों ने सहेली को मारपीट कर भगाया, छात्रा को अगवा कर जंगल में ले गए थे

छत्तीसगढ़ के जशपुर में 12वीं की छात्रा ने 9 लोगों पर मंगलवार देर शाम गैंगरेप करने का आरोप लगाया है। छात्रा का आरोप है- वह अपनी सहेली के साथ साइकिल से स्कूल से लौट रही थी। इस दौरान आरोपियों ने उसकी सहेली को मारपीट कर भगा दिया, फिर उसे अगवा करके जंगल में ले गए और वहां उससे गैंगरेप किया। पुलिस ने केस दर्ज करने के बाद ग्रामीणों की सहायता से देर रात ही दो आरोपियों को पकड़ लिया है, दोनों आरोपी नाबालिग हैं। अन्य की तलाश में पुलिस की रेड की है। मामला पत्थलगांव थाना क्षेत्र की है।

छात्रा घर नहीं लौटी तो परिजन तलाश करने निकले
छात्रा के देर शाम तक नहीं लौटने पर परिजन तलाश करने के लिए निकले। इस दौरान उन्हें छात्रा जंगल में मिली। इसके बाद पुलिस को सूचना दी गई और ग्रामीणों की मदद से देर रात दो आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। बताया जा रहा है कि आरोपियों में कुछ नाबालिग भी शामिल हैं। IG के निर्देश क बाद पुलिस टीम आरोपियों की तलाश में छापामारी कर रही है। अभी इस मामले में ज्यादा जानकारी नहीं दी गई है।

