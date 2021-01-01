पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरबा का पहाड़ी कोरवा हत्याकांड:नाबालिग की मां बोली- मेरी बेटी से गैंगरेप किया गया, घरवाली बनाकर रखना चाहता था आरोपी; शरीर पर मिले संघर्ष के निशान

कोरबाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ के कोरबा में पहाड़ी कोरवा परिवार के 3 सदस्यों की हत्या मामले में महिला ने आरोप लगाया है कि उसकी बेटी से गैंगरेप किया गया। उसने पुलिस के सामने बयान दर्ज कराए हैं। - Dainik Bhaskar
छत्तीसगढ़ के कोरबा में पहाड़ी कोरवा परिवार के 3 सदस्यों की हत्या मामले में महिला ने आरोप लगाया है कि उसकी बेटी से गैंगरेप किया गया। उसने पुलिस के सामने बयान दर्ज कराए हैं।
  • महिला ने पुलिस के सामने दर्ज कराए बयान, परिजनों के पहुंचने के बाद शुरू हुआ पोस्टमार्टम
  • लेमरू में आदिवासी पहाड़ी कोरवा परिवार के 3 सदस्यों की 4 दिन पहले की गई थी हत्या, कल मिले थे शव

छत्तीसगढ़ के कोरबा में आदिवासी पहाड़ी कोरवा हत्याकांड मामले में 16 साल की किशोरी से गैंगरेप का भी आरोप लगा है। किशोरी की मां ने आरोप लगाया है कि उसकी बेटी से सामूहिक दुष्कर्म किया गया। उसने यह भी कहा है कि मुख्य आरोपी संतराम यादव उसकी बेटी को घर वाली बनाकर रखना चाहता था, लेकिन वो लोग इसके लिए तैयार नहीं थे। महिला ने अपने बयान पुलिस को दर्ज कराए हैं। फिलहाल अभी शवों का पोस्टमार्टम किया जा रहा है।

पुलिस ने मंगलवार देर शाम मुख्य आरोपी संतराम यादव सहित 4 को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। संतराम ने अपने साथी उमाशंकर यादव, अब्दुल जब्बार, अनिल सारथी, परदेशी दास व अनंत दास के साथ मिलकर उनकी हत्या की। वहीं परदेशी दास व अनंत दास फरार है।

लेमरू क्षेत्र के गढ़-उपरोड़ा में 29 जनवरी को पिता-पुत्री और 4 साल की नातिन की हत्या कर दी गई थी। तीनों के शव मंगलवार को जंगल से बरामद हुए थे।
लेमरू क्षेत्र के गढ़-उपरोड़ा में 29 जनवरी को पिता-पुत्री और 4 साल की नातिन की हत्या कर दी गई थी। तीनों के शव मंगलवार को जंगल से बरामद हुए थे।

पुलिस बुधवार को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए परिजनों का इंतजार कर रही थी। इस दौरान आदिवासी कोरवा की पत्नी पहले ही वहां पहुंच गई थी। पुलिस ने उसका बयान दर्ज किया। इस दौरान उसने बताया कि जब वो पुलिस के साथ अपने पति और बेटी को तलाश कर रही थी, तब उसने मुख्य आरोपी संतराम से वारदात का कारण पूछा। इस पर उसने बताया कि वह किशोरी को घरवाली बनाकर रखना चाहता था, लेकिन परिजन इसके लिए तैयार नहीं थे।

शुरुआती जांच में दुष्कर्म की आशंका से इनकार नहीं, शार्ट PM रिपोर्ट मांगी गई
पुलिस ने अभी इस मामले में FIR दर्ज नहीं की है। हालांकि सभी आरोपी पुलिस की हिरासत में हैं। पुलिस पोस्टमार्टम और परिजनों के बयान का इंतजार कर रही थी। अभी डॉक्टरों की टीम सभी का पोस्टमार्टम कर रही है। शुरुआती पंचनामा में दुष्कर्म की आशंका से इनकार नहीं किया गया है। किशोरी के शरीर पर संघर्ष के निशान मिले हैं। वहीं उसके प्राइवेट पार्ट से भी ब्लीडिंग हो रही थी। इसे देखते हुए पुलिस ने शार्ट PM रिपोर्ट मांगी है।

पिता-पुत्री और नातिन की हुई थी हत्या, किशोरी को पत्थरों से दबाया
लेमरू क्षेत्र के गढ़-उपरोड़ा में 29 जनवरी को पिता-पुत्री और 4 साल की नातिन की हत्या कर दी गई थी। शव मंगलवार को जंगल से बरामद हुए थे। उस समय किशोरी जिंदा थी और उसे पत्थर रख दबा दिया गया था। अस्पताल लाते समय रास्ते में मौत हो गई। बाकी दोनों की सिर कुचलकर हत्या की गई है। मुख्य आरोपी संतराम यादव सहित उमाशंकर यादव, अब्दुल जब्बार, अनिल सारथी, परदेशी दास व अनंत दास को हिरासत में है। जबकि परदेशी दास और अनंत दास फरार हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें26 जनवरी को दिल्ली में हुई हिंसा पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दायर याचिका खारिज, CJI बोले- सरकार अपना काम कर रही है - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser