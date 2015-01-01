पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पार्किंग ठेकेदार की गुंडागर्दी:ऑन ड्यूटी मेडिकल ऑफिसर को ईंट-पत्थर और रॉड से पीटा, स्टाफ पार्किंग में खड़ी कर रहे थे बाइक

भिलाई11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ के दुर्ग जिला अस्पताल में गुरुवार देर रात पार्किंग संचालक ने अपने साथियों के साथ मिलकर ऑन ड्यूटी मेडिकल ऑफिसर पर हमला कर दिया। डॉक्टर की ईंट-पत्थर और लोहे की रॉड से पिटाई की गई।
  • दुर्ग जिला अस्पताल में देर रात की घटना, इमरजेंसी नाइट ड्यूटी पर थे डॉक्टर
  • पुलिस ने पांच आरोपियों को किया गिरफ्तार, ठेका संचालक व NSUI नेता फरार

छत्तीसगढ़ के दुर्ग जिला अस्पताल में गुरुवार देर रात पार्किंग संचालक ने अपने साथियों के साथ मिलकर ऑन ड्यूटी मेडिकल ऑफिसर पर हमला कर दिया। डॉक्टर की ईंट-पत्थर और लोहे की रॉड से पिटाई की गई। जिसके चलते उनके सिर, पैर, पीठ पर चोटें आई हैं। अगले दिन शुक्रवार को मामला दर्ज होने के बाद दुर्ग कोतवाली पुलिस ने 5 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

दुर्ग कोतवाली पुलिस ने 5 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। जबकि ठेका संचालक अमन दुबे और NSUI नेता सोनू यादव फरार है।
दुर्ग कोतवाली पुलिस ने 5 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। जबकि ठेका संचालक अमन दुबे और NSUI नेता सोनू यादव फरार है।

डॉ. जयंत चंद्राकर जिला अस्पताल दुर्ग में मेडिकल ऑफिसर के पद पर हैं। उनकी गुरुवार को शिशु वार्ड में इमरजेंसी ड्यूटी थी। रात करीब 9.45 बजे अस्पताल पहुंचे और स्टाफ पार्किंग में MCH बिल्डिंग के अंदर बाइक खड़ी करने लगे। उसी समय स्टैंड संचालक अमन दुबे अपने साथियों सोनू साहू, राहुल यादव, जलालउद्दीन, योगेश साहू, ओम प्रकाश साहू, रूस्तम नेताम सहित अन्य लोगों के साथ पहुंच गया।

डॉक्टर के कपड़े फाड़ दिए और पीटते हुए स्टैंड तक ले गए
आरोप है कि सभी डॉ. चंद्राकर से वहां बाइक खड़ी करने को लेकर मना करने लगे। डॉ. चंद्राकर ने अपना परिचय दिया तो आरोपियों ने कहा कि तू डॉक्टर है, बहुत अकड़ दिखा रहा है। फिर गालियां देने लगे। इसके बाद ईंट-पत्थर और लोहे की रॉड से डॉक्टर चंद्राकर को पीटने लगे। उनके बाल पकड़कर स्टैंड तक पीटते हुए ले गए। डॉक्टर के कपड़े फाड़ दिए और जान से मारने की धमकी दी।

NSUI नेता पर जान से मारने की धमकी देने का आरोप
उनमें से एक आरोपी सोनू साहू ने धमकी दी कि बहुत बड़ा नेता हूं, तुम्हें मरवा सकता हूं। डॉक्टर के सिर, पीठ, पैर, जांघ में चोटें आई है। डॉक्टर ने शुक्रवार को मामला दर्ज कराया, जिसके बाद पुलिस ने राहुल यादव, जलालउद्दीन, योगेश साहू, ओम प्रकाश साहू, रूस्तम नेताम को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। जबकि अमन दुबे और सोनू यादव फरार हैं। सोनू यादव को NSUI का जिला कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष बताया जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें11 वैक्सीन अंतिम फेज के ट्रायल्स में, दो के शुरुआती रिजल्ट भी आ गए; जल्द ही मिलेगी वैक्सीन - ज़रुरत की खबर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें