बिलासपुर हाईकोर्ट:नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म के आरोपी ने जमानत लेने के लिए दिया शपथ पत्र; अनापत्ति दर्ज हुई तो जज भी हैरान रहे गए

बिलासपुर14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रायुपर के पंडरी इलाके में दुष्कर्म के एक आरोपी ने बिलासपुर हाईकोर्ट में जमानत के लिए किसी अन्य नाबालिग का झूठा शपथ पत्र जमा किया गया था। कोर्ट ने इसे गंभीरता से लेते हुए अवमानना मामला बनाकर शपथ पत्र पेश करने वाली लड़की को नोटिस देकर व्यक्तिगत रूप से उपस्थित होने का आदेश दिया है।
  • आरोपी ने किसी और किशोरी का झूठा शपथ पत्र बनावा कर कोर्ट में जमा किया
  • कोर्ट ने जांच व शपथकर्ता के खिलाफ अवमानना का मामला चलाने का दिया निर्देश

छत्तीसगढ़ हाईकोर्ट में दुष्कर्म के आरोपी ने जमानत के लिए नाबालिग का शपथ पत्र जमा किया। जब इस पर अनापत्ति दर्ज हुई तो जज भी हैरान रह गए। किसी अन्य नाबालिग का झूठा शपथ पत्र जमा किया गया था। कोर्ट ने इसे गंभीरता से लेते हुए जांच कराई। अवमानना मामला बनाकर शपथ पत्र पेश करने वाली लड़की को नोटिस देकर व्यक्तिगत रूप से उपस्थित होने का आदेश दिया है।

दरअसल, रायपुर के पंडरी क्षेत्र में आरोपी लक्ष्मण उर्फ शक्तिमान ने एक नाबालिग को जान से मारने की धमकी देकर उससे दुष्कर्म किया। शिकायत के बाद पुलिस ने एफआईआर दर्ज कर ली और आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। निलची कोर्ट में आरोपी की जमानत अर्जी पेश की गई, लेकिन खारिज हो गई। इसके बाद हाईकोर्ट में आरोपी की ओर से अधिवक्ता ने जमानत याचिका प्रस्तुत की।

अनापत्ति आवेदन देखकर जज ने मांगी जानकारी
सुनवाई के दौरान नाबालिग की ओर से से अधिवक्ता मनोज जायसवाल ने अनापत्ति आवेदन प्रस्तुत किया। इसमें बताया गया कि आरोपी को जमानत देने पर उसे कोई आपत्ति नहीं है। नाबालिग पीड़िता की ओर से अनापत्ति आवेदन देखकर जस्टिस प्रशांत मिश्रा भी हैरान रह गए। उन्होंने सवाल किया कि आवेदन किसकी तरफ से प्रस्तुत किया गया है और वह कौन है। उसके बारे में जानकारी दी जाए।

जिसने अनापत्ति आवेदन दिया उसके पिता का नाम भी गलत
शासकीय अधिवक्ता गगन तिवारी ने स्पष्ट किया कि प्रकरण में पीड़ित लड़की दूसरी है। जबकि जन्न्त सोनमोंगरी ने शपथ पत्र देकर अनापत्ति आवेदन दिया है। उसके पिता की जगह दूसरे के नाम का उल्लेख है। इस पर कोर्ट ने कड़ी नाराजगी जताई। दोबारा सुनवाई शुरू हुई। अधिवक्ता मनोज जायसवाल ने जन्न्त सोनमोंगरी का दूसरा शपथ पत्र प्रस्तुत कर आपत्ति आवेदन वापस लेने का आग्रह किया।

शपथकर्ता को व्यक्तिगत रूप से उपस्थित होने का नोटिस
इस पर कोर्ट ने नाराजगी व्यक्त की। इस प्रकरण में जन्न्त के दो अलग-अलग शपथ पत्र में पिता के नाम भी अलग-अलग हो गए। इसे लेकर कोर्ट ने गंभीर सवाल उठाए। इसे अवमानना की श्रेणी में लाते हुए रजिस्ट्रार जनरल को संबंधित शपथकर्ता के खिलाफ अवमानना मामला चलाने के निर्देश दिए। इस मामले में शपथकर्ता को अवमानना नोटिस जारी कर व्यक्तिगत रूप से उपस्थित होने तलब किया गया है।

