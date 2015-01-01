पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नक्सल ऑपरेशन:बीजापुर में 6 लाख रुपए के इनामी नक्सली सहित 2 गिरफ्तार; अपहरण, लूट, हत्या सहित 24 वारदातों में थी तलाश

बीजापुर19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ के बीजापुर में 5 लाख रुपए के इनामी सहित दो नक्सलियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। पकड़ा गया इनामी नक्सली अपहरण, लूट, हत्या सहित 24 से ज्यादा वारदातों में शामिल रहा है।
  • बीजापुर और उसूर थाने से जिला पुलिस और CRPF जवान निकले थे गश्त पर
  • पकड़ा गया इनामी 2006 से नक्सली संगठन में सक्रिय, 17 स्थाई वारंट लंबित

छत्तीसगढ़ के बीजापुर में जवानों को बड़ी सफलता हाथ लगी है। जवानों ने 5 लाख रुपए के इनामी सहित दो नक्सलियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। पकड़ा गया इनामी नक्सली अपहरण, लूट, हत्या सहित 24 से ज्यादा वारदातों में शामिल रहा है। जबकि दूसरे को लूट के मामले में पकड़ा गया है। इनामी नक्सली को जहां बीजापुर क्षेत्र में पकड़ा गया, वहीं दूसरे की गिरफ्तारी उसूर क्षेत्र से हुई है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, बीजापुर थाने से जिला पुलिस बल और CRPF 85वीं बटालियन के जवान संयुक्त रूप से शुक्रवार को सावनार व कोरचोली की ओर गश्त पर निकले थे। इस दौरान उन्हें एक नक्सली के सावनार गांव में एक नक्सली के होने की सूचना मिली। जवानों ने घेराबंदी की और उसे धर दबोचा। पकड़े गए नक्सली की पहचान गंगालूर के सावनार निवासी कोरसा दसरू उर्फ सुरेश के रूप में हुई।

मद्देड़ एरिया कमेटी का सक्रिय सदस्य है पकड़ा गया नक्सली
पकड़े गए नक्सली पर अलग-अलग थानों में हत्या, हत्या का प्रयास, मारपीट, लूट, आगजनी, आर्म्स एक्ट सहित 24 मामले दर्ज हैं। इसके अलावा 17 स्थाई वारंट लंबित पाए गए हैं। सुरेश माओवादी मद्देड़ एरिया कमेटी का सक्रिय सदस्य है, जो 2006 से लगातार संगठन में सक्रिय है। सरकार की ओर से उसके ऊपर 5 लाख रुपए का इनाम रखा गया था। उसे कोर्ट में पेश कर जेल भेज दिया गया है।

लूट की वारदातों में शामिल एक और नक्सली धरा गया
वहीं दूसरी ओर उसूर थाने से शनिवार को नड़पल्ली, गलगम की ओर जिला पुलिस बल और CRPF 229F बटालियन के जवान गश्त पर निकले थे। जवानों ने गलगम से एक नक्सली सत्यम कट्टम को गिरफ्तार किया। पकड़ा गया नक्सली 12 सितंबर को स्थानीय ग्रामीण कट्टम रमैया के घर से राशन सामग्री, बर्तन, मवेशी लूट कर ले जाने और मारपीट करने की घटना में शामिल था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें