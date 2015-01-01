पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

छत्तीसगढ़ में नक्सल:बीजापुर में विस्फोटक के साथ इनामी महिला नक्सली सहित 3 गिरफ्तार, जवानों को नुकसान पहुंचाने IED प्लांट कर रहे थे

बीजापुर17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ के बीजापुर में जवानों ने नक्सलियों के बड़े मंसूबों को नाकाम कर दिया। जवानों को टारगेट बनाने के लिए नक्सली आईईडी प्लांट कर रहे थे। इसी दौरान जवानों ने घेराबंदी कर उन्हें पकड़ लिया।
  • बासागुड़ा क्षेत्र में पेद्दागेलुर गरियामेट्टा पहाड़ी नाला के पास जवानों ने घेराबंदी कर पकड़ा
  • जिला पुलिस बल, DRG, STF और कोबरा बटालियन के जवान निकले थे सर्चिंग पर

छत्तीसगढ़ के बीजापुर में जवानों ने नक्सलियों के बड़े मंसूबों को नाकाम कर दिया। जवानों को टारगेट बनाने के लिए नक्सली IED प्लांट कर रहे थे। इसी दौरान जवानों ने घेराबंदी कर उन्हें धर दबोच लिया। गिरफ्तार किए गए नक्सलियों में महिला सहित 3 लोग शामिल हैं। नक्सलियों के पास से विस्फोटक सहित अन्य सामान बरामद हुआ है। जवानों ने यह कार्रवाई बासागुड़ा थाना क्षेत्र में की है।

तलाशी के दौरान जवानों ने मौके से टिफिन बम, डेटोनेटर, बिजली का तार, बंबू स्विच, बैटरी, नक्सली वर्दी, पिट्ठू, कॉरडेक्स वायर, एयरगन छर्रा, नक्सली साहित्य, गड्ढा खोदने का औजार बरामद किया किया है।
तलाशी के दौरान जवानों ने मौके से टिफिन बम, डेटोनेटर, बिजली का तार, बंबू स्विच, बैटरी, नक्सली वर्दी, पिट्ठू, कॉरडेक्स वायर, एयरगन छर्रा, नक्सली साहित्य, गड्ढा खोदने का औजार बरामद किया किया है।

थाना बासागुड़ा से बुधवार को जिला बल, DRG, STF और कोबरा 204 बटालियन के जवान संयुक्त रूप से गश्त के लिए जोनागुड़ा, पूवर्ती, पेद्दागेलूर की ओर रवाना हुए थे। अगले दिन गुरुवार को पेद्दागेलुर गरियामेट्टा पहाड़ी नाला के पास कुछ लोग संदिग्ध गतिविधियां करते दिखे। घेराबंदी कर उन्हें पकड़ लिया। जांच में पता चला कि वह जवानों से हथियार लूटने के लिए IED प्लांट कर रहे थे।

पकड़ी गई महिला नक्सली पर 2 लाख रुपए का इनाम
तलाशी के दौरान जवानों ने मौके से टिफिन बम, डेटोनेटर, बिजली का तार, बंबू स्विच, बैटरी, नक्सली वर्दी, पिट्ठू, कॉरडेक्स वायर, एयरगन छर्रा, नक्सली साहित्य, गड्ढा खोदने का औजार बरामद किया किया है। पकड़े गए नक्सलियों में जगरगुंडा सुकमा निवासी मुचाकी भीमा, मीडियम लखमा और माड़वी भीमे शामिल है। माड़वी प्लाटून नंबर 1 की सदस्य है और उसके ऊपर 2 लाख रुपए का इनाम था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअहमदाबाद में आज रात से 57 घंटे का कर्फ्यू, सीएम रूपाणी बोले- गुजरात में टोटल लॉकडाउन का इरादा नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें