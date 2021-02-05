पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लाल आतंक:​​​​​​​धमतरी में नक्सलियों ने युवक को घर से अगवा कर मार डाला; नारायणपुर में भरे बाजार पूर्व उपसरपंच को मारी गोली

धमतरी/नारायणपुरएक घंटा पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के धमतरी और नारायणपुर में नक्सलियों ने पूर्व उपसरपंच सहित दो लोगों की हत्या कर दी है। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • धमतरी के नगरी क्षेत्र में तड़के हुई वारदात, पुलिस मुखबिरी के संदेह में हत्या की आशंका
  • नारायणपुर में चलका गांव में लगे साप्ताहिक बाजार की घटना, एक महिला भी घायल

छत्तीसगढ़ के धमतरी और नारायणपुर में नक्सलियों ने पूर्व उपसरपंच सहित दो लोगों की हत्या कर दी। नक्सलियों ने नारायणपुर के साप्ताहिक बाजार में पूर्व उपसरपंच को गोली मार दी। इसके चलते उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई, जबकि चपेट में आने से घायल महिला को कोंडगांव जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। वहीं धमतरी में घर से अगवा कर ले गए युवक को मंगलवार तड़के नक्सलियों ने मार डाला।

धमतरी : कुछ दिन पहले ही युवक आया था गांव
जानकारी के मुताबिक, नगरी क्षेत्र के घोरागांव में मंगलवार तड़के करीब 4 बजे 15 से 20 वर्दीधारी नक्सली पहुंचे थे। वे स्थानीय निवासी अमरदीप मरकाम के घर पहुंचे और जमकर मारपीट की। इसके बाद अमरदीप को अगवा कर ले गए। इसके बाद अमरदीप का शव गांव में पड़ा मिला। हालांकि अभी तक यह स्पष्ट नहीं हो सका है कि अमरदीप की हत्या कैसे की गई है। बताया जा रहा है कि उसके ऊपर पुलिस मुखबिरी का शक था।

कुछ माह पहले पुलिस ने मुठभेड़ में मार गिराया था नक्सली कमांडर को
दरअसल, कुछ माह पहले घोरागांव के जंगल में पुलिस ने इनामी नक्सली कमांडर रवि उर्फ सन्नू को मुठभेड़ में मार गिराया था। इसके बाद से ही नक्सली बदला लेने फिराक में थे। बताया जा रहा है कि इस मुठभेड़ के लिए मुखबिरी करने का शक नक्सलियों को अमरदीप पर था। आशंका जताई जा रही है कि इसी के चलते नक्सलियों ने उसकी हत्या की है। फिलहाल सूचना मिलने के बाद पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई है।

नारायणपुर में उपसरपंच पर हुई फायरिंग की चपेट में आकर घायल हुई महिला को कोंडागांव जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।
नारायणपुर : नक्सलियों की स्मॉल एक्शन टीम ने किया हमला
वहीं एक दिन पहले सोमवार को नारायणपुर में नक्सलियों ने टेमरू गांव के पूर्व उपसरपंच शत्रुघ्न भरे बाजार गोली मार दी। वह किसी काम से टेमरू और चेलका गांव के बीच लगे साप्ताहिक बाजार में पहुंचा था। नक्सलियों की फायरिंग में एक महिला बत्ती बाई भी घायल हुई है। बताया जा रहा है कि नक्सलियों की स्माल एक्शन टीम ने वारदात को अंजाम दिया है। हालांकि हत्या का कारण अभी तक सामने नहीं आ सका है।

