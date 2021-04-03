पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अब सुकमा में जवान ने दी जान:​​​​​​​नक्सल ऑपरेशन पर निकले कोबरा बटालियन के जवान ने खुद को मारी गोली, गले के पास लगने से मौत

सुकमा20 दिन पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के सुकमा में कोबरा बटालियन के जवान ने गोली मारकर सुसाइड कर लिया।
छत्तीसगढ़ के सुकमा में कोबरा बटालियन के जवान ने गोली मारकर सुसाइड कर लिया।
  • तेमलवाड़ा कैंप से कोबरा 206वीं बटालियन के जवान मिनपा के जंगलों में ऑपरेशन पर निकले थे
  • जवान ने अपनी ही सर्विस राइफल से चलाई गोली, पंजाब के लुधियाना का रहने वाला था जवान

छत्तीसगढ़ के सुकमा में शुक्रवार को कोबरा बटालियन के एक जवान ने गोली मारकर खुदकुशी कर ली। गोली उसके गले पर लगी, जिसके चलते जवान की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। जवान अपने अन्य साथियों के साथ नक्सल ऑपरेशन पर निकला था। जवान की खुदकुशी का कारण स्पष्ट नहीं हो सका है। SP केएल ध्रुव ने घटना की पुष्टि की है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, मिनपा के जंगलों में नक्सलियों की मौजूदगी की सूचना मिली थी। इसके बाद तेमलवाड़ा कैंप से कोबरा 206वीं बटालियन के जवानों को रवाना किया गया था। इसमें पंजाब के लुधियाना निवासी जवान हरजीत सिंह भी शामिल था। बताया जा रहा है कि जवान प्लानिंग कर रहे थे। इसी दौरान हरजीत ने अपनी राइफल से गोली चला दी।

जवान का शव लेकर कैंप लौट रहे हैं साथी
गले में राइफल सटाकर गोली मारने से जवान हरजीत की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। इसके बाद जवानों ने इसकी सूचना उच्चाधिकारियों को दी। फिलहाल जवान उसका शव लेकर कैंप लौट रहे हैं। इसके बाद पोस्टमार्टम कराने के बाद शव को उसके गृह ग्राम भेजा जाएगा। अभी तक जवान की खुदकुशी करने को लेकर कुछ भी स्पष्ट नहीं हो रहा है।

ढाई माह में 6 जवानों उठाया आत्मघाती कदम

  • 28 दिसंबर : बीजापुर में CRPF के एक जवान ने खुद को गोली मार ली थी। वह छुट्‌टी नहीं मिलने के कारण परेशान था।
  • 9 दिसंबर : कांकेर में BSF जवान ने फंदा लगाकर जान दे दी।
  • 29 नवंबर : बीजापुर में नक्सल मोर्चे पर तैनात पुलिस कांस्टेबल ने खुद को गोली मारी
  • 29 नवंबर : सुकमा में CAF कांस्टेबल ने भी गोली मारकर खुदकुशी कर ली थी।
  • 31 अक्टूबर : सुकमा में CRPF जवान ने खुद को गोली मार ली थी। जवान कुछ दिन पहले ही छुट्टियों से लौटकर आया था।
