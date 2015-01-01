पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बीजापुर में नक्सलवाद:विस्फोटक के साथ एक नक्सली गिरफ्तार, इलेक्ट्रिक डेटोनेटर सहित अन्य सामान बरामद

बीजापुर7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ के बीजापुर में जवानों ने घेराबंदी कर एक नक्सली को गिरफ्तार किया है। पकड़े गए नक्सली से विस्फोटक सहित अन्य सामान बरामद किया गया।
  • उसूर क्षेत्र में टेकमेटला ओड़सापारा के पास पुलिस और CRPF की संयुक्त कार्रवाई
  • गश्त के दौरान भागने पर टीम ने घेराबंदी कर आरोपी को पकड़ा, भेजा गया जेल

छत्तीसगढ़ के बीजापुर में जवानों ने घेराबंदी कर एक नक्सली को गिरफ्तार किया है। पकड़े गए नक्सली से विस्फोटक सहित अन्य सामान बरामद किया गया। पुलिस ने आरोपी को बुधवार को कोर्ट में पेश किया, जहां से उसे जेल भेज दिया गया है। मामला उसूर थाना क्षेत्र का है। जहां जिला पुलिस बल और CRPF जवानों ने संयुक्त कार्रवाई की है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, नक्सल विरोधी अभियान के तहत उसूर थाने से मंगलवार को जिला पुलिस बल के साथ ही CRPF 241वीं, 229A, 229F कंपनी के जवान संयुक्त रूप से गश्त पर निकले थे। इसी दौरान टेकमेटला ओड़सापारा के पास एक संदिग्ध व्यक्ति पुलिस को देख भागने लगा। इस पर जवानों ने घेराबंदी कर उसे पकड़ लिया।

थैले से डेटोनेटरए स्पील्ंटर, पटाखे, इंजेक्शन बरामद
पकड़े गए टेकमेटला ओड़सापारा निवासी मुचाकी मुडा के पास से एक थैला बरामद हुआ। तलाशी के दौरान थैले में से 15 इलेक्ट्रिक डेटोनेटर, कैमरा फ्लैश, स्विच, स्प्लिंट्स 2 किग्रा, इन्जेक्शन निडिल-सिरिंज, पटाखे बड़े-छोटे 43 व एक नग लाल रंग का बैनर बरामद हुआ है। आरोपी के खिलाफ विस्फोटक अधिनियम के तहत FIR दर्ज की गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंएक्टिव केस 4.5 लाख से भी कम रह गए, लेकिन दिल्ली और केरल में संक्रमण की तेज रफ्तार ने चिंता बढ़ाई - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें