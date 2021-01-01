पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जारी है घर वापसी:​​​​​​​दंतेवाड़ा में मिलिशिया कमांडर और DKMS अध्यक्ष सहित 16 नक्सलियों ने किया सरेंडर; निकाली तिरंगा रैली, पौधे भी लगाए

छत्तीसगढ़ के दंतेवाड़ा में 16 नक्सलियों ने शनिवार को सरेंडर किया। इसमें एक-एक लाख रुपए के दो इनामी नक्सली भी शामिल हैं। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • SP और CRPF के सामने किया सरेंडर, इनमें दो पर एक-एक लाख रुपए का इनाम भी
  • लोन वर्राटू अभियान के तहत 8 माह में 74 इनामी सहित 288 नक्सली कर चुके हैं सरेंडर

छत्तीसगढ़ के दंतेवाड़ा में शनिवार को 16 नक्सलियों ने सरेंडर किया है। इनमें एक-एक लाख रुपए के 2 इनामी मिलिशिया कमांडर और DKMS अध्यक्ष भी हैं। यह सभी अलग-अलग वारदातों में शामिल रहे हैं। इन सभी ने नक्सलियों ने हिंसा छोड़ तिरंगा हाथ में थाम लिया। प्रशासन की ओर से सरकार की योजना के तहत सभी को प्रोत्साहन राशि के तौर पर 10-10 हजार रुपए दिए गए हैं। इन सभी नक्सलियों ने किरंदुल में सरेंडर किया है।

नक्सलियों के सरेंडर करने के बाद नक्सलियों ने पुलिस के साथ मिलकर एक तिरंगा रैली भी निकाली और पौध रोपण किया।
महात्मा गांधी की पुण्य तिथि के दिन ये सभी नक्सली SP अभिषेक पल्लव के पास पहुंचे और सरेंडर कर दिया। इनमें किरंदुल निवासी मिलिशिया कमांडर मड़काम हुर्रा और भांसी निवासी DKMS अध्यक्ष हुंगा बारसा पर एक-एक लाख रुपए का इनाम था। इनके अलावा 14 अन्य नक्सलियों ने भी सरेंडर किया है। यह सभी मिलिशिया और DKMS सदस्य रह चुके हैं। अब यह प्रशासन के लोन वर्राटू (घर वापस आइये) अभियान के तहत लौटना चाहते थे।

नक्सली संगठन के ये सदस्य भी मुख्य धारा में लौटे
इन नक्सली नेताओं के अलावा मिलिशिया सदस्य किरंदुल निवासी मड़काम लखमा, मड़कमा लिंगा, मड़काम आयतु, मड़काम जोगा, मड़काम जोगा, वेट्‌टी हिड़मा, मड़कामी राजू, मड़कामी सन्नू व मड़कामी भीमा और DKMS सदस्य बचेली निवासी जोगा कर्मा, बुधराम तामो, राजू कर्मा, किरंदुल निवासी जोगा कुंजामी व राजू मुड़ामी ने भी सरेंडर किया है। इन सभी को सरकारी योजना के तहत 10-10 हजार रुपए की सहायता राशि दी गई है।

सरेंडर के बाद गांधी जी के विचारों पर हुई गोष्ठी
नक्सलियों के सरेंडर करने के बाद नक्सलियों ने पुलिस के साथ मिलकर एक तिरंगा रैली भी निकाली और पौध रोपण किया। वहीं महात्मा गांधी की पुण्यतिथि पर उनके विचारों को लेकर एक संगोष्ठी का भी आयोजन किया गया। SP अभिषेक पल्लव ने बताया कि लोन वर्राटू अभियान के तहत पिछले 8 माह में 74 इनामी सहित 288 नक्सली सरेंडर कर चुके हैं। इन सभी के पोस्टर जारी कर उनसे मुख्य धारा में लौटने की अपील की गई थी।

