पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अब निशाने पर हेल्थ वर्कर:नारायणपुर में नक्सलियों ने एंबुलेंस ड्राइवर को लाठी-डंडों से पीटा, फिर कुल्हाड़ी से सिर पर वार कर मार डाला; बड़े भाई को किया अगवा

नारायणपुर18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ के नारायणपुर में नक्सलियों ने अब एक एंबुलेंस चालक की हत्या कर दी है। उसके ऊपर पुलिस का मुखबिर होने का शक जताया है। - Dainik Bhaskar
छत्तीसगढ़ के नारायणपुर में नक्सलियों ने अब एक एंबुलेंस चालक की हत्या कर दी है। उसके ऊपर पुलिस का मुखबिर होने का शक जताया है।
  • धनोरा क्षेत्र के टेकानार में देर शाम की घटना, मुर्गा बाजार से लौट रहे थे दोनों भाई
  • अगले दिन सुबह नक्सलियों के चंगुल से बचकर लौटा बड़ा भाई तो घटना का पता चला

छत्तीसगढ़ में अब नक्सलियों के निशाने पर हेल्थ वर्कर भी आ गए हैं। नारायणपुर में नक्सलियों ने शुक्रवार शाम को एक एंबुलेंस चालक की हत्या कर दी। उसको पहले डंडों से पीटा और फिर कुल्हाड़ी से सिर पर वार कर दिया। इसके साथ ही नक्सली उसके बड़े भाई को भी अगवा कर ले गए। किसी तरह अगले दिन शनिवार सुबह उसका बड़ा भाई नक्सलियों के चंगुल से बचकर गांव लौटा तो घटना का पता चला। मामला धनारो थाना क्षेत्र का है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, धनोरा के प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में एंबुलेंस चालक जयराम उसेंडी (35) शुक्रवार को अपने बड़े भाई पिलदास के साथ टेकानार के मुर्गा बाजार गया था। वहां से लौटने के दौरान रास्ते में जिला मुख्यालय से करीब 55 किमी नक्सलियों ने जयराम की हत्या कर दी और उसके बड़े भाई पिलदास को अगवा कर ले गए। अगले दिन सुबह किसी तरह नक्सलियों के चंगुल से छूटकर पिलदास गांव लौटा।

रात भर पेड़ पर छिपा रहा भाई, सुबह गांव लौटा
बताया जा रहा है कि नक्सलियों के चंगुल से भागे पिलदास ने गांव पहुंचकर घटना की जानकारी दी। उसने बताया कि आधा दर्जन नक्सलियों ने घेराबंदी कर उन्हें रास्ते में रोक लिया था। इसके बाद डंडे से पहले जयराम को पीटा और फिर कुल्हाड़ी से उसके सिर पर वार कर दिया। इसके बाद नक्सली उसे पुलिस मुखबिरी की सजा दने की बात कहते हुए नारे लगा रहे थे। नक्सलियों से बचकर किसी तरह वह पेड़ पर चढ़ गया और सारी रात वहीं छिपा रहा।

पहले भी जयराम के परिवार को गांव से भगाया था नक्सलियों ने
सुबह पिलदास की सूचना पर पुलिस मौके पर रवाना हो गई। वहां जयराम का शव बरामद करने के बाद उसे पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा गया है। बताया जा रहा है कि करीब आठ साल पहले भी नक्सलियों ने जयराम के परिवार को मकसोली गांव से भगा दिया था। इसके बाद पूरा परिवार धनोरा में आकर बसा गया। फिलहाल पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है। अभी पूरी तरह से जानकारी सामने नहीं आ सकी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुरादाबाद में हाईवे पर बस-ट्रक की भिड़ंत में 10 की मौत, 10 जख्मी; कोहरे की वजह से हुआ हादसा - मेरठ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser