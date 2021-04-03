पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

छात्र-किसान अधिकार मार्च:राजीव भवन से मार्च कर राजभवन पहुंची NSUI, राज्यपाल नहीं मिलीं तो गेट पर ही की सभा

रायपुर43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ में NSUI किसानों के मुद्दे पर पहले ही आंदोलन का आगाज कर चुकी है। पिछले महीने संगठन ने आंदोलनरत किसानों के लिए चावल और रकम का इंतजाम कर दिल्ली भेजा था। - Dainik Bhaskar
छत्तीसगढ़ में NSUI किसानों के मुद्दे पर पहले ही आंदोलन का आगाज कर चुकी है। पिछले महीने संगठन ने आंदोलनरत किसानों के लिए चावल और रकम का इंतजाम कर दिल्ली भेजा था।
  • केंद्र सरकार से तीनों कृषि सबंधी कानून वापस लेने की मांग
  • छत्तीसगढ़ में केंद्रीय विश्वविद्यालय और सैनिक स्कूल मांगे

कांग्रेस के छात्र संगठन NSUI ने आज विद्यार्थियों और किसानों के मुद्दे पर एक साथ प्रदर्शन किया। प्रदेश अध्यक्ष आकाश शर्मा के नेतृत्व में NSUI कार्यकर्ताओं ने कांग्रेस मुख्यालय राजीव भवन से राजभवन तक छात्र-किसान अधिकार मार्च निकाला। राजभवन में राज्यपाल अनुसूइया उइके से मिलने की अनुमति नहीं मिली तो प्रदर्शनकारी साक्षरता चौक स्थित राजभवन के बाहरी दरवाजे के बाहर बैठ गये। वहां उन्होंने सभा कर केंद्र सरकार की नीतियों की आलाेचना की।

सभा में NSUI के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष नीरज कुंदन ने कहा, छत्तीसगढ़ में जब से कांग्रेस की सरकार आई है तभी से देखा जा रहा है कि केंद्र की मोदी सरकार यहां के विद्यार्थियों, किसानों और आम लोगों के साथ दोहरा चरित्र अपना रही है। आज हम अपनी 5 मांगों को लेकर राजभवन आए हैं। नीरज कुंदन ने कहा- अगर यह मांगे पूरी नहीं हुईं तो हम इस आंदोलन को दिल्ली ले जाएंगे।

NSUI के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष आकाश शर्मा ने कहा- उन लोगों ने राज्यपाल से मिलने का समय मांगा था। लेकिन, वहां से अनुमति नहीं मिली। उसके बाद हम लोगों ने राजभवन का घेराव किया है। उन्होंने कहा, राजभवन से आए अधिकारी को ज्ञापन सौंपकर अपनी पांच मांगे राज्यपाल तक पहुंचाई गई हैं। इसमें कहा गया है कि केंद्र सरकार कृषि संबंधी तीनों विवादित कानून वापस लें। छत्तीसगढ़ में अमरकंटक आदिवासी विश्वविद्यालय का एक कैम्पस खोला जाए। एक केंद्रीय विश्वविद्यालय खोला जाए, प्रदेश में संभागवार नये सैनिक स्कलों की स्थापना हो और UGC तथा CBSE के क्षेत्रीय कार्यालय छत्तीसगढ़ में खुलें।

छात्र-किसान अधिकार मार्च में संसदीय सचिव और कांग्रेस के राष्ट्रीय सचिव विकास उपाध्याय, भिलाई विधायक देवेंद्र यादव, पूर्व राष्ट्रीय महासचिव निखिल द्विवेदी, प्रभारी राष्ट्रीय महासचिव विशाल चौधरी, प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष भावेश शुक्ला, कोमल अग्रवाल, राकेश पांडे, महासचिव नीरज पांडे, आदित्य भगत, प्रतीक सिंह, प्रदेश सचिव हनी बग्गा, हेमंत पाल, अरुणेश मिश्रा और अख्तर अली आदि शामिल हुए।

प्रधानमंत्री की चुप्पी पर उठाए सवाल

सभा के दौरान NSUI के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष नीरज कुंदन ने दुनिया के हर मुद्दे पर मुखर रहने वाले प्रधानमंत्री की किसान आंदोलन के दौरान चुप्पी पर भी सवाल उठाए। कहा, क्रिकेटर शिखर धवन का प्रैक्टिस के दौरान अंगूठा फ्रैक्चर हो गया था। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने तुरंत ट्विट कर उनके शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना लिखी। पिछले दो महीने में किसान आंदोलन के दौरान 80 से अधिक किसानों की मौत हो गई, प्रधानमंत्री के मुंह से बोल नहीं फूटे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में FIR के बावजूद एक्टिविस्ट ग्रेटा थनबर्ग किसानों के साथ, बोलीं- कोई नफरत या धमकी इसे बदल नहीं सकती - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों के साथ कुछ समय अवश्य व्यतीत करें। उनका आशीर्वाद व सहयोग आपके लिए भाग्योदय दायक रहेगा। तथा आपके योजनाबद्ध तथा डिसिप्लिन तरीके से कार्य करने की प्रणाली से कई कार्य सुचार...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें