नेता जी फरार घोषित:​​​​​​​कोरबा पुलिस ने भाजपा नेता देवेंद्र पांडेय पर 5 हजार रुपए का इनाम घोषित किया, धोखाधड़ी मामले में है तलाश

कोरबाएक घंटा पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के कोरबा में भाजपा नेता देवेंद्र पांडेय पर धोखाधड़ी का आरोप है। इसके बाद से ही पुलिस उनकी तलाश कर रही है। - Dainik Bhaskar
छत्तीसगढ़ के कोरबा में भाजपा नेता देवेंद्र पांडेय पर धोखाधड़ी का आरोप है। इसके बाद से ही पुलिस उनकी तलाश कर रही है।
  • धान खरीदी में डेढ़ करोड़ रुपए घोटाले का है आरोप, कोर्ट ने FIR दर्ज कर जांच के दिए हैं आदेश
  • पूर्व गृहमंत्री ननकी राम कंवर के बेटे से विवाद के बाद चर्चा में आए थे भाजपा नेता देवेंद्र पांडेय

छत्तीसगढ़ के कोरबा में भाजपा नेता देवेंद्र पांडेय पर पुलिस ने 5 हजार रुपए का इनाम घोषित किया है। उनको फरार घोषित कर दिया गया है। भाजपा नेता पर धान खरीदी मामले में डेढ़ करोड़ रुपए घोटाले का आरोप है। इस मामले में कोर्ट ने जनवरी 2020 में FIR दर्ज कर मामले की जांच के आदेश दिए थे। इसके बाद से ही भाजपा नेता का कुछ पता नहीं है। पूर्व गृहमंत्री ननकी राम कंवर से विवाद के बाद भाजपा नेता पांडेय चर्चा में आए थे।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, उरगा क्षेत्र स्थित सोहागपुर केंद्र में साल 2012 में धान खरीदी को लेकर डेढ़ करोड़ की गड़बड़ी सामने आई थी। मामला खुलने के बाद पुलिस ने केंद्र के कर्मचारियों को गिरफ्तार किया था। हालांकि कोर्ट में भाजपा ने देवेंद्र पांडेय की भी भूमिका संदिग्ध मिली। जिसके बाद पुलिस ने धोखाधड़ी, आपराधिक षड्यंत्र रचने का मामला उनके ऊपर दर्ज किया था। इसके बाद से ही देवेंद्र पांडेय फरार चल रहे हैं।

पुलिस ने कई स्थानों पर दबिश दी, फिर भी पता नहीं चला
पुलिस ने उनकी गिरफ्तारी को लेकर नोटिस जारी किया। जब हाजिर नहीं हुए तो जगह-जगह छापा भी मारा, लेकिन कुछ पता नहीं चल सका। इसे देखते हुए शनिवार को कोरबा SP अभिषेक मीणा ने फरार चल रहे देवेंद्र पांडे पर 5 हजार रुपए का इनाम घोषित कर दिया है। देवेंद्र पांडेय एक वक्त में पूर्व गृहमंत्री ननकीराम कंवर के बेहद करीबी कहे जाते थे, लेकिन उनके बेटे से विवाद के बाद वह उनके ही निशाने पर आ गए।

