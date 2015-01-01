पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सिस्टम से परेशान:आदिवासी सरपंच ने मांगी मौत, महासमुंद की एक पंचायत सचिव पर लगाया प्रताड़ित करने का आरोप

महासमुंद23 मिनट पहले
तस्वीर महासमुंद की है। अपनी मौत मांगने का ज्ञापन देने आए सरपंच की आंखों में आंसू थे उसने कहा कि कोई भी उसकी शिकायत को गंभीरता से नहीं ले रहा।
  • महासमुंद जिले की पंचायत पाटनदादर का मामला
  • सचिव को हटाने की कई बार मांग कर चुका है सरपंच

महासमुंद जिले में सरकारी सिस्टम से तंग आकर एक सरपंच ने जान देने की घोषणा कर दी। उसने अधिकारियों को खत लिखकर कहा है कि उसकी पंचायत के सचिव को अगर हटाया नहीं गया तो वो खुद को आग लगाकर जान दे देगा। अधिकारियों से सरपंच ने कहा है कि या तो उसे मरने की अनुमति दें या सचिव के खिलाफ एक्शन लें।

सचिव है लंबे समय से पदस्थ
मामला जिले की ग्राम पंचायत पाटनदादर का है। यहां के सरपंच मोहन बरिहा ने कहा है कि गांव में लंबे समय से पदस्थ सचिव सुखसागर जगत सरपंच को बिना बताए पंचों को बुलाकर मासिक बैठक लेता है, पंचायत की राशि में हेरफेर करता है। आदिवासी होने की वजह से सचिव उन्हें परेशान कर रहा है। सरपंच ने बताया कि इस वजह से वो गांव के लोगों के लिए कोई भी अच्छा काम नहीं कर पा रहा है। सचिव की मनमानी से अब वह प्रताड़ित हो रहा है। कई बार सचिव के बारे में लिखित शिकायत की मगर कोई कार्रवाई भी नहीं हुई।

अधिकारी ने दिलाया कार्रवाई का भरोसा
अब सरपंच ने अनुविभागीय अधिकारी राजस्व, मुख्य कार्य पालन अधिकारी जनपद पंचायत पिथौरा, थाना प्रभारी साकरा को न्याय नही मिलने पर अब आत्महत्या कर लेने का ज्ञापन सौपा है। सरपंच मोहन बरिहा के खुदकुशी कर लेने की चेतावनी की जानकारी मिलते ही जिला पंचायत के मुख्य कार्य पालन अधिकारी रवि मित्तल ने कहा कि सरपंच मोहन बरिहा का पत्र हमे मिला है आत्महत्या की बात करना गलत है यह कानुनन अपराध है। सचिव की विभागीय जांच होगी और कार्रवाई भी की जाएगी। सरपंच को समझा दिया गया है कि वो इस तरह का कोई कदम ना उठाएं।

