छत्तीसगढ़:कांकेर में 5 लाख रुपए की इनामी महिला नक्सली गिरफ्तार; लूट, आगजनी, फायरिंग जैसी वारदातों में रही शामिल

कांकेर18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ के कांकेर में शुक्रवार को जवानों ने 5 लाख रुपए की इनामी एक महिला नक्सली को गिरफ्तार किया है। पकड़ी गई नक्सली पर लूट, आगजनी, पुलिस टीम पर हमला जैसे कई मामले दर्ज हैं।
  • कोयलीबेड़ा क्षेत्र में जवानों ने घेराबंदी कर पकड़ा, परिवार से मिलने पहुंची थी
  • बीएसएफ और जिला पुलिस के जवान संयुक्त रूप से निकले थे सर्चिंग पर

बीएसएफ और जिला पुलिस बल की यह संयुक्त कार्रवाई है। मामला कोयलीबेड़ा थाना क्षेत्र का है। जवान सर्चिंग पर निकले थे।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, चौथी वाहिनी बीएसएफ की सीओबी टीम शुक्रवार को डुट्‌टा से और कोयलीबेड़ा से डीआरजी और जिला पुलिस बल के जवान सर्चिंग पर केशोकोड़ी, गट्टाकाल की ओर निकले थे। इसी दौरान सूचना मिली कि ग्राम गट्‌टाकाल में नक्सलियों की मूवमेंट है। इस पर जवानों ने गांव में घेराबंदी की और एक महिला को पकड़ लिया।

कई सालों से नक्सली संगठन में थी सक्रिय
पूछताछ में अपना नाम ग्राम गट्‌टाकाल निवासी दशरी उर्फ समीता बताया। दशरी अपने परिवार से मिलने के लिए पहुंची थी। टीम ने उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया। जानकारी जुटाई गई तो पता चला कि महिला सालों से नक्सली संगठन में सक्रिय है और उसके ऊपर 5 लाख रुपए का इनाम है। फिलहाल पुलिस आगे की कार्रवाई कर रही है।

अलग-अलग जिलों में दर्ज है मामले

पकड़ी गई महिला नक्सली दशरी उर्फ समीता साल 2007 से नक्सली संगठन में सक्रिय है। इस दौरान उसने कई वारदातों को अंजाम दिया। अभी कुएमारी क्षेत्र में काम कर रही थी। कोयलीबेड़ा थाने से स्थाई वारंट जारी है, जबकि कोंडागांव और नारायणपुर में भी मामले दर्ज हैं। कोरर व कोतवाली क्षेत्र में पुलिस टीम पर पर हमला, आगजनी के मामले हैं।

  • 2008 : कोयलीबेड़ा के गट्‌टाकाल में एक ग्रामीण की बेटियों और बेटे को नक्सली संगठन में जबरदस्ती भेजने को लेकर मारापीटा।
  • 2015 : कोरर क्षेत्र में बरबसपुर आयरन माइन्स की मशीनों और गाड़ियों में आगजनी।
  • 2015 : कोरर क्षेत्र में ही पुलिस टीम पर हमला, हथियार लूटने के लिए फायरिंग की।
  • 2016 : कोरर क्षेत्र में बरबसपुर आयरन माइन्स की मशीनों और गाड़ियों में आगजनी।
  • 2020 : कांकेर में गश्त पर निकले जवानों पर घात लगाकर हमला किया।
वीडियोऔर देखेंमोदी 2 दिन में 17 प्रोजेक्ट्स का उद्घाटन करेंगे, इससे पहले दिवंगत केशुभाई को श्रद्धांजलि दी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

