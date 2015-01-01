पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chhattisgarh
  • Bhupesh Baghel | Chhattisgarh Sanchar Kranti Yojana Scam News Update; High Court Seeks Response From Bhupesh Baghel Govt

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

संचार क्रांति योजना में गड़बड़ी !:सर्वे के बाद भी ना टावर लगा, ना मोबाइल बंटे; जनहित याचिका पर हाईकोर्ट ने दो सप्ताह में मांगा शासन से जवाब

बिलासपुर/जांजगीरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ के जांजगीर के नवगवां गांव में संचार क्रांति योजना में अनियमितता का आरोप लगाते हुए हाईकोर्ट में जनहित याचिका दायर की गई है। हाईकोर्ट ने सुनवाई करते हुए प्रदेश सरकार से दो सप्ताह में जवाब देने को कहा है।
  • जांजगीर में बलोदा के नवांगवा में योजना में अनियमितता की शिकायत, 480 ग्रामीणों को बंटने थे मोबाइल
  • याचिका में कहा गया- नेटवर्क नहीं होने की बात कहकर अफसरों ने टावर लगाने से इनकार किया

भाजपा सरकार की बहुचर्चित संचार क्रांति योजना (SKY) में गड़बड़ी का मामला बिलासपुर हाईकोर्ट तक पहुंच गया है। जांजगीर के नवगवां गांव में योजना में अनियमितता का आरोप लगाते हुए जनहित याचिका दायर की गई है। हाईकोर्ट ने सुनवाई करते हुए प्रदेश सरकार से दो सप्ताह में जवाब देने को कहा है। मामले की सुनवाई चीफ जस्टिस पीआर रामचंद्र मेनन व जस्टिस पीपी साहू की बेंच में हुई।

दरअसल, जांजगीर जिला के बलोदा निवासी परमानंद राठौर ने हाईकोर्ट में जनहित याचिका दायर की है। इसमें बताया है कि डिजिटल इंडिया अभियान में शासन की संचार क्रांति योजना (SKY) के अंतर्गत बलोदा के ग्राम नवगवां में 12 लाख की लागत से टावर लगाने के साथ ही 480 लोगों को मोबाइल वितरित किया जाना था। सरकार की ओर से सारे मोबाइल ग्राम पंचायत भिजवा भी दिए गए।

बलोदा के मुख्य कार्यपालन अधिकारी ने खुद मोबाइल वितरण की बात कही
इसके बाद ही मुख्य कार्यपालन अधिकारी जनपद पंचायत बलोदा ने सारे फोन अपने दफ्तर मंगवा लिए और कहा कि वे इसका वितरण कराएंगे। काफी समय बीत जाने पर भी जब वितरण शुरू नहीं हुआ तो ग्राम सरपंच ने जनपद से लेकर जिला पंचायत और जिला कलेक्टर को भी अभ्यावेदन दिया। फिर भी कोई पहल नहीं हुई। बाद में बताया गया कि इलाके में नेटवर्क ठीक नहीं है, यहां टावर नहीं लगेंगे।

सर्वे के बाद ही गांव के लिए योजना जारी हुई, फिर नेटवर्क दिक्कत क्यों
जनहित याचिका पर चीफ जस्टिस की डिविजन बेंच में सुनवाई हुई। याचिका में कहा गया कि पहले ही सर्वे करा लिया गया था। कनेक्टिविटी की जांच की गई। इसके बाद ही इस ग्राम के लिए योजना जारी की। इसमें छत्तीसगढ़ को डिजिटल बनाया जाना है। इसके बावजूद योजना में अनियमितता की जा रही है। प्रकरण पर पूरी बहस व सुनवाई के बाद हाईकोर्ट ने शासन से 2 सप्ताह में जवाब तलब किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिताब में लिखा- पाकिस्तानी फौज में कई लोग अल कायदा के मददगार, अब यह ओपन सीक्रेट - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें