पूरक परीक्षा के परिणाम:छत्तीसगढ़ संस्कृत विद्या मंडलम ने जारी किया परिणाम, सभी विद्यार्थी पास

रायपुर10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ संस्कृत विद्या मंडलम प्रदेश में उच्चतर माध्यमिक स्तर तक की संस्कृत शिक्षा का नियामक संस्थान है।
  • स्कूल शिक्षा मंत्री ने की परिणाम की घोषणा
  • विभिन्न कक्षाओं के 58 परीक्षार्थी शामिल हुए थे

छत्तीसगढ़ संस्कृत विद्या मंडलम ने बुधवार को पूरक परीक्षाओं के परिणाम जारी किए। स्कूल शिक्षा मंत्री डॉ. प्रेमसाय सिंह टेकाम ने बोर्ड परीक्षा के इन परिणामों की घोषणा की।

संस्कृत विद्या मंडलम के अधिकारियों ने बताया, पूरक परीक्षाओं में शामिल सभी 58 परीक्षार्थी पास हो गए हैं। इनमें सबसे अधिक पूर्व मध्यमा प्रथम वर्ष के 31 परीक्षार्थी शामिल हैं।

पूरक परीक्षा में पूर्व मध्यमा द्वितीय वर्ष के 10, उत्तर मध्यमा प्रथम वर्ष के 12 और उत्तर मध्यमा द्वितीय वर्ष के पांच परीक्षार्थी भी शामिल हुए थे।

परिणाम घोषित होते समय संस्कृत विद्या मंडलम की सचिव पूर्णिमा पाण्डेय, सहायक संचालक लक्ष्मण प्रसाद साहू, श्री दूधाधारी वैष्णव संस्कृत विद्यालय मठपारा के प्राचार्य कृष्ण वल्लभ शर्मा आदि मौजूद रहे।

