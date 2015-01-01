पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दहशत में जिंदगी:अंधेरे में गिरे टॉर्च को ढूंढने की वजह से आ गया हाथियों की चपेट में, बालोद में 17 साल के लड़के की मौत

बालोद16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
तस्वीर बालोद की है। गांव के बाहरी हिस्से में रात भर शव यूं ही पड़ा रहा। सुबह होने के बाद वन विभाग और पुलिस की मौजूदगी में इसे हटाया गया, लोगों में हाथियों के दोबारा आने का डर था।
  • बालोद जिले के लिमउडीह गांव में बुधवार की रात घटी घटना
  • वन विभाग के खिलाफ लोगों में गुस्सा, दो महीने से परेशान हैं ग्रामीण

बालोद जिले में बुधवार देर रात एक 17 साल के लड़के की मौत हो गई।हाथियों के झुंड की चपेट में आ आने से उसकी मौत हो गई। जंगली हाथियों ने इसे कुचला और सूंड में लपेटकर पटका। मौके पर इस लड़के की मौत हो गई। अब ग्रामीणों में वन विभाग के अफसरों के खिलाफ आक्रोश है।

यह है पूरा मामला
जिले के डौंडी क्षेत्र के लिमउडीह गांव में रहने वाले मिलाप कुरेटी ने बताया कि रात के वक्त यहां हाथियों के घुस आने की खबर फैली। सभी ग्रामीण इन्हें खदेड़ने के लिए शोर मचाने लगे। सभी के साथ गांव का ही किशोर डोमेंद्र धुर्वे भी शामिल था। 8 से 15 के करीब हाथियों के होने की बात सामने आई है। इन्हें भगाते वक्त डोंमेंद्र के हाथ से टॉर्च गिर गई। वो अंधेरे में अपनी टॉर्च खोजते हुए हाथियों के करीब चला गया। इसी दौरान एक हाथी ने उसे सूंड से पकड़कर पटका और रौंदा। डोंमेंद्र बुरी तरह से घायल हो गया। काफी खून बह जाने और चोटिल होने की वजह मौके पर ही उसकी मौत हो गई।

तस्वीर मृतक की मां की है। परिवार के लोग इस घटना के बाद गम में हैं। वन विभाग से ग्रामीण उचित व्यवस्था देने की मांग कर रहे हैं।
तस्वीर मृतक की मां की है। परिवार के लोग इस घटना के बाद गम में हैं। वन विभाग से ग्रामीण उचित व्यवस्था देने की मांग कर रहे हैं।

इसके बाद लोगों का गुस्सा वन विभाग के अफसरों पर फूटा। लोगों ने बताया कि इलाके में दो महीनों से हाथियों का झुंड सक्रिय है लेकिन कोई खास मदद वन विभाग के अधिकारी या कर्मचारी नहीं करते। डोंमेंद्र की मौत के बाद मातम के बीच वन विभाग की टीम व्यवस्था को दुरुस्त करने गांव में ही मौजूद रही। मदद के लिए फिलहाल मृतक के परिजनों को 25 हजार रुपए दिए गए हैं। अधिकारियों का कहना है कि सरकार के नियम के मुताबिक 6 लाख रुपए के मुआवजे के लिए भी प्रक्रिया पूरी की जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें24 घंटे में सिर्फ 18 हजार संक्रमित मिले, यह बीते 6 महीने में सबसे कम, इलाज करा रहे 15 हजार मरीज कम हुए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें