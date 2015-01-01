पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेल को बढ़ावा:छत्तीसगढ़ को मिलेगी पहली टेनिस एकेडमी, रायपुर एग्रीकल्चर यूनिवर्सिटी के पास होगा निर्माण

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
टेनिस स्पोर्ट एकेडमी का निर्माण इंदिरा गांधी एग्रीकल्चर यूनिवर्सिटी कैंपस के पास ही होना है। -फाइल फोटो।
  • मुख्यमंत्री गुरुवार को करेंगे भूमिपूजन
  • 17.75 करोड़ की लागत प्रस्तावित

छत्तीसगढ़ को पहली टेनिस एकेडमी मिलने जा रही है। रायपुर स्थित इंदिरा गांधी एग्रीकल्चर यूनिवर्सिटी के पास चार एकड़ भूमि पर इसका निर्माण प्रस्तावित है। खेल एवं युवा कल्याण विभाग ने इसके लिये 17 करोड़ 75 लाख रुपए की स्वीकृति दी है। मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल गुरुवार को वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिये एकेडमी के निर्माण कार्य का भूमिपूजन करेंगे। एकेडमी के निर्माण के लिए 15 माह का समय निर्धारित किया गया है।

अधिकारियों ने बताया कि टेनिस स्पोर्ट एकेडमी के तहत एडमिन बिल्डिंग, हॉस्टल बिल्डिंग और टेनिस कोर्ट का निर्माण किया जाएगा। एडमिन बिल्डिंग के भू-तल में वेटिंग रूम, रिसेप्सन, दो चेंजिंग रूम, दो हॉल, पार्किंग एरिया बनाया जाएगा। फर्स्ट फ्लोर पर जिम, डायनिंग एरिया, वेटिंग एरिया और सेकंड फ्लोर पर VIP लॉज और 3500 क्षमता के पवेलियन का निर्माण किया जाएगा।

वहीं, हॉस्टल बिल्डिंग के ग्राउंड फ्लोर पर रिसेप्शन एवं वेटिंग रूम, अधीक्षक कक्ष, कार्यालय, वीआईपी रूम और पार्किंग रहेगा जबकि फर्स्ट फ्लोर पर कैरम रूम, टेबल टेनिस रूम, किचन, डायनिंग होगा। सेकंड फ्लोर पर 17 रूम, हाऊस कीपिंग और थर्ड फ्लोर पर 17 रूम और हाऊस कीपिंग का निर्माण किया जाना है। साथ ही एक इंटरनेशनल टेनिस कोर्ट (सिंथेटिक कोर्ट) और 5 प्रेक्टिस कोर्ट (सिंथेटिक कोर्ट) का निर्माण किया जाएगा।

