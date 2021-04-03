पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किशोरों ने किया यौन शोषण:जशपुर में पार्टी के बहाने छात्राओं को अगवा कर बनाया बंधक, छात्रावास में रेप का प्रयास, फिर चोर बताकर थाने में की शिकायत

जशपुर23 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ के जशपुर स्थित आदिवासी हॉस्टल में दो नाबालिग लड़कियों से दुष्कर्म का प्रयास किया गया। आरोपी भी नाबालिग बताए जा रहे हैं। - Dainik Bhaskar
छत्तीसगढ़ के जशपुर स्थित आदिवासी हॉस्टल में दो नाबालिग लड़कियों से दुष्कर्म का प्रयास किया गया। आरोपी भी नाबालिग बताए जा रहे हैं।
  • सन्ना क्षेत्र के आदिवासी छात्रावास का मामला, कोरोना के चलते खाली पड़ा था हॉस्टल
  • छात्राओं को शराब पिलाने का भी प्रयास, SP के निर्देश पर अब आरोपियों पर कार्रवाई

छत्तीसगढ़ के जशपुर में दो नाबालिग छात्राओं का बंधक बनाकर यौन शोषण किया गया। दो नाबालिग लड़कों ने दोनों छात्राओं को अगवा कर लिया और एक हॉस्टल में बंधक बनाकर रेप करने और अश्लील वीडियो बनाने का प्रयास किया। छात्राओं ने विरोध किया तो उनके ऊपर चोरी का आरोप लगाकर FIR दर्ज करा दी। मामला खुलने के बाद SP के निर्देश पर अब आरोपियों पर कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, सन्ना थान क्षेत्र में आदिवासी छात्रावास है। कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते इन दिनों खाली पड़ा हुआ है। आरोप है कि हॉस्टल अधीक्षिका प्रशंसा खाखा के नाबालिग बेटे ने अपने एक दोस्त के साथ मिलकर रविवार को दो छात्राओं को पार्टी का झांसा दिया। इसके बाद अपने साथ बाइक पर अगवा कर हॉस्टल ले आए। यहां पर छात्राओं को दोनों ने किचन में बंधक बना लिया।

सारी रात बंधक रखा, जबरदस्ती शराब पिलाने का भी किया प्रयास
दोनों नाबालिग आरोपियों ने छात्राओं को सारी रात बंधक बनाकर रखा। इस दौरान उन्हें जबरदस्ती शराब पिलाने, दुष्कर्म और अश्लील वीडियो बनाने का भी प्रयास किया। छात्राओं के विरोध करने पर उनके ऊपर चोरी का आरोप लगा दिया। आरोप है कि अगले दिन अधीक्षिका और उसका पति जयमन खाखा मारपीट करते हुए दोनों छात्राओं को थाने लेकर गए और चोरी की शिकायत कर दी।

छात्राओं ने परिजनों को सारी बात बताई तो खुला मामला
बताया जा रहा है कि थाने से बाहर निकलकर दोनों छात्राओं ने अपने परिजनों को पूरी घटना की जानकारी दी। इसके बाद परिजनों ने थाने में और उच्चाधिकारियों से इसकी शिकायत की। जिसके बाद SP के निर्देश पर हॉस्टल अधीक्षिका, उसके पति, नाबालिग बेटे और उसके दोस्त पर कार्रवाई की जा रही है। फिलहाल पुलिस FIR दर्ज करने की कार्रवाई कर रही है। इसके बाद मामले की जांच होगी।

