छत्तीसगढ़ में मौसम:ला नीना इफेक्ट की वजह से इस बार फरवरी मध्य तक राज्य में चलेगी ठंड

रायपुर3 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
मौसम वैज्ञानिकों का कहना है कि कुछ भौगोलिक परिघटनाओं की वजह से प्रदेश के सामान्य तापमान में बड़ी गिरावट का अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है। इस वर्ष ठंड का मौसम लंबा रहेगा।
  • ला-नीना प्रभाव से दिसंबर में दिखने लगेगा असर
  • फरवरी के मध्य तक तापमान नीचे रहने की संभावना

(मिथिलेश मिश्रा). मानसून की विदाई के साथ ही दिन और रात के तापमान में अंतर बढ़ने लगा है। सरगुजा क्षेत्र में रात का तापमान 15 डिग्री सेल्सियस से नीचे चला गया है। यह ठंड की दस्तक है। हालांकि मौसम विभाग ने अभी ठंड को लेकर पूर्वानुमान जारी नहीं किया है।

मौसम वैज्ञानिकों का कहना है कि कुछ भौगोलिक परिघटनाओं की वजह से प्रदेश के सामान्य तापमान में बड़ी गिरावट का अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है। इस वर्ष ठंड का मौसम लंबा रहेगा. यह पिछले कुछ वर्षों के मुकाबले ज्यादा ठंडा होगा। राजधानी रायपुर का तापमान 10 डिग्री तक पहुंच सकता है।

रायपुर मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र के विज्ञानी डॉ. एचपी चंद्रा ने बताया छत्तीसगढ़ में ठंड का मौसम सामान्य तौर पर 15 दिसम्बर से 12 फरवरी तक रहता है। जनवरी के पहले सप्ताह में यह चरम पर होता है। इस साल मानसून 11 जून से आया और अभी विदा हुआ है। उत्तर दिशा से ठंडी हवाएं चल रही हैं। ऐसे में रात के तापमान में गिरावट दिखने लगी है, यह अस्थायी है। पश्चिमी विक्षोभ की वजह से उत्तरी हवाओं का प्रभाव खत्म होगा. ऐसे में तापमान फिर बढ़ जाएगा. नवम्बर मध्य के बाद ठंड शुरू हो सकती है जो फरवरी मध्य तक रहेगी।

दिसम्बर में प्रशांत महासागर में ला-नीना सक्रिय हो रहा है। यह ठंडी जलधारा है, जिससे भारत का तापमान गिरता है। वहीं इंडोनेशिया जैसे क्षेत्रों में भारी बरसात होती है। छत्तीसगढ़ के मौसम पर भी ला-नीना का असर दिखेगा. पिछले वर्षों की अपेक्षा ज्यादा ठंड लगेगी और यह कुछ अधिक देर तक रहेगा।

ऐसे समझें ला-नीना का प्रभाव

प्रशांत महासागर में पानी और हवा के सतही तापमान से ही बारिश, गर्मी और ठंड का पैटर्न तय होता है। ला-नीना प्रभाव से प्रशांत महासागर में दक्षिणी अमेरिका से इंडोनेशिया की तरफ हवाएं चलती हैं, जो सतह के गरम पानी को उड़ाने लगती हैं। इसका असर ये होता है कि सतह पर ठंडा पानी उठने लगता है। इससे सामान्य से ज्यादा ठंडक पूर्वी प्रशांत क्षेत्र के पानी में देखी जाती है। ला नीना प्रभाव के चलते ठंड में हवाएं तेज चलती हैं। इससे भूमध्य रेखा के पास सामान्य से ज़्यादा ठंड हो जाती है। इसी का असर मौसम पर पड़ता है।

उत्तरी क्षेत्रों में ही पाला

डॉ. एचपी चंद्रा ने बताया, लंबाई में फैले होने की वजह से छत्तीसगढ़ में ठंड का असर उत्तरी, मध्य और दक्षिणी क्षेत्रों पर अलग- अलग होता है। पाले का असर उत्तरी छत्तीसगढ़ के सरगुजा क्षेत्र में ही दिखता है. इसबार भी उसके क्षेत्र में विस्तार की कोई संभावना नहीं दिख रही.

अभी यह स्थिति

शहरअधिकतम तापमानन्यूनतम तापमान
रायपुर32.521.00
दुर्ग32.218.4
जगदलपुर30.817.8
बिलासपुर30.218.4
पेण्ड्रा रोड31.216.4
अम्बिकापुर28.514.8

स्रोत: मौसम केंद्र रायपुर, सभी आंकड़े डिग्री सेल्सियस में)

