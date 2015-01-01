पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शराबी बेटे की करतूत:जांजगीर में नशे में धुत युवक ने पीट-पीटकर ले ली अपनी ही मां की जान, खाना खाने को लेकर हुआ था विवाद

जांजगीर23 मिनट पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के जांजगीर में मंगलवार दोपहर शराब के नशे में धुत एक युवक ने अपनी मां को पीट-पीट कर मार डाला। पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।
  • बम्हनीडीह क्षेत्र के सोंठी के बावाडेरा की घटना, महिला ने भी पी रखी थी शराब
  • शराब पीने का आदी है आरोपी युवक, लकड़ी के बल्ली से किया वार, गिरफ्तार

छत्तीसगढ़ के जांजगीर में मंगलवार दोपहर शराब के नशे में धुत एक युवक ने अपनी मां को पीट-पीट कर मार डाला। वारदात के दौरान जान बचाने के लिए युवक की मां भागी तो आरोपी बेटा उसके पीछे दौड़ा। महिला जान बचाने के लिए पड़ोसी के घर छिप गई। इसके बाद लकड़ी की बल्ली लेकर पहुंचे आरोपी बेटे ने उस पर हमला कर दिया। गंभीर रूप से पिटाई के बाद महिला की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने आरोपी युवक को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। मामला बम्हनीडीह क्षेत्र का है।

घटना की सूचना मिलने पर पहुंची पुलिस ने आरोपी बेटे को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। इस दौरान लोगों से घटना की जानकारी ली।
जानकारी के मुताबिक, सोंठी के बावाडेरा में नदी किनारे महिला शारदा बाई गोस्वामी अपने दो बेटे और बुजुर्ग सास-ससुर के साथ रहती है। उसका बेटा विक्रम शराब पीने का आदी है। महिला भी शराब पीती थी। बताया जा रहा है कि मंगलवार दोपहर शारदा ने शराब पी थी। इसी दौरान विक्रम भी नशे में धुत होकर घर पहुंचा। दोनों के बीच खाना खाने को लेकर विवाद हो गया जिसके बाद आरोपी बेटे ने पीट-पीटकर अपनी मां की हत्या कर दी।

चेहरे और सिर पर किया वार
बताया जा रहा है कि शराब के नशे में आरोपी बेटे ने अपनी मां के चेहरे और सिर पर लकड़ी से एक से अधिक बार वार कर दिया। इससे शारदा खून से लथपथ होकर घटनास्थल पर ही गिर पड़ी। थोड़ी ही देर में उसकी मौत हो गई। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने आरोपी बेटे को हिरासत में ले लिया है।

