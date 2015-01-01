पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मेरी बहन मुझसे दुखी है मैं जा रहा हूं:शराब पीने के लिए युवक की पड़ती थी डांट; रात में गाना सुनता रहा, फिर फंदा लगाकर जान दे दी

भिलाई25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जांच में पता चला है कि मयंक काफी शराब पीता था। इसको लेकर उसकी बहने अक्सर डांटती थी। पुलिस को मौके पर एक सुसाइड नोट भी मिला है। इसमें मयंक ने लिखा है कि 'मेरी बहन मुझसे दुखी है मैं जा रहा हूं'।
  • नेवई क्षेत्र के प्रगति नगर की घटना, पुलिस दरवाजा तोड़कर अंदर गई तो चला पता
  • रात में मां और बहनों के कमरे में सोने जाने के बाद बाहर से बंद कर दिया था दरवाजा

छत्तीसगढ़ के भिलाई में एक युवक ने फंदा लगाकर जान दे दी। उसका शव शनिवार सुबह उसके कमरे में लटकता हुआ मिला। मरने से पहले युवक ने सोने गए अपने परिवार को कमरे में बंद कर दिया था। सुबह दरवाजा नहीं खुलने पर जब पुलिस पहुंची तो घटना का पता चला। पुलिस को मौके पर एक सुसाइड नोट भी बरामद हुआ है। मामला नेवई थाना क्षेत्र का है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, प्रगति नगर निवासी मयंक सोनी (29) प्राइवेट कंपनी में नौकरी करता था। उसके पिता की पहले ही मौत हो चुकी है। घर में मां और उसकी दो बहने हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि शुक्रवार रात मां और उसकी बहने कमरे में सोने चले गए। उस समय मयंक गाने सुन रहा था। सुबह जब मां और बहने सोकर उठे तो कमरे का दरवाजा बाहर से बंद था।

मकान मालिक ने सूचना देकर पुलिस को बुलाया
काफी कोशिश के बाद भी दरवाजा नहीं खुला तो उन्होंने मयंक को आवाज दी। जवाब नहीं मिलने पर मकान मालिक को कॉल कर बुलाया। उन्होंने भी घर के बाहर से आवाज लगाई। जब कुछ पता नहीं चला तो उन्होंने पुलिस को कॉल किया। पुलिस ने खिड़की से देखा तो मयंक फंदे से लटका हुआ था। इस पर पुलिसकर्मी दरवाजा तोड़कर अंदर घुसे।

शुरुआती जांच में पता चला शराब पीने पर डांटती थी बहनें
पुलिस ने शव को नीचे उतरवाया। शुरुआती जांच में पता चला है कि मयंक काफी शराब पीता था। इसको लेकर उसकी बहने अक्सर डांटती थी। पुलिस को मौके पर एक सुसाइड नोट भी मिला है। इसमें मयंक ने लिखा है कि 'मेरी बहन मुझसे दुखी है मैं जा रहा हूं'। इससे ज्यादा सुसाइड का अभी तक कोई कारण सामने नहीं आ सका है। शव पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोरोना के बीच अब कॉलेज खोलने की तैयारी; जानिए UGC की नई गाइडलाइन के बारे में सबकुछ - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें