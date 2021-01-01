पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राज्य की विरासत:राजपथ पर आज बिखरेंगे छत्तीसगढ़ के सुरीले वाद्ययंत्रों के सुर, धनकुल की धुन, तुरही की तान और मांदर के थाप से बंधेगा समा

रायपुर । राकेश पाण्डेय4 घंटे पहले
मांदर। - Dainik Bhaskar
मांदर।

गणतंत्र दिवस पर राजधानी दिल्ली के राजपथ पर मंगलवार को सुबह छत्तीसगढ़ के लोकप्रिय वाद्ययंत्र धनकुल की धुन, तुरही की तान और मांदर के थाप की गूंज रहेगी। यह पहला मौका होगा, जब गणतंत्र दिवस परेड सुरीले छत्तीसगढ़ से रूबरू होने वाली है। यहां की झांकी तीन हिस्सों में बंटी है। सामने वाले हिस्से में बस्तर के प्रसिद्ध लोक वाद्य धनकुल को जबकि मध्य भाग में तुरही और अंत भाग में मांदर को दिखाया गया है। इसके अलावा अलगोजा, खंजेरी, नगाड़ा, टासक, बांस बाजा, नकदेवन, बाना, चिकारा, टुड़बुड़ी, डांहक, मिरदिन, मांडिया ढोल, गुजरी, सिंहबाजा या लोहाटी, टमरिया, घसिया ढोल, तम्बुरा को भी झांकी में शामिल किया गया है। हालांकि प्राचीन समय में छत्तीसगढ़ में लगभग 27 वाद्य यंत्रों का उल्लेख मिलता है, लेकिन इनमें से अब कुछ प्रचलन में हैं और कुछ लुप्त हो चुके हैं। इनका उपयोग अब भी जंगली जानवरों को रिझाने या दूर भगाने के साथ लोक उत्सवों और धार्मिक आयोजनों में किया जाता रहा है। प्रदेश के इन्हीं प्रचलित वाद्ययंत्रों की पूरी जानकारी इस नाॅलेज स्टोरी में :-

धनकुल - आदिवासी इलाकों में धार्मिक आयोजनों में धनकुल बजाने की परंपरा है। धनकुल धनुष, सूप और मटके से बना वाद्य यंत्र है। जगार गीतों में इसे बजाया जाता है। आदिवासी महिलाएं कुल की समृद्धि एवं धन- धान्य में बढ़ोत्तरी के लिए माता की अराधना के वक्त इसे बजाती हैं। यह आज भी प्रचलन में है। इसकी धुन आधुनिक गिटार से मिलती जुलती है।

  • वाद्य यंत्र- धनकुल
  • वाद्य का प्रकार- तार वाद्य
  • आवाज- मधुर, गिटार के समान
  • निर्माण सामग्री- धनुष, सूप और मटका
  • उपयोग के अवसर- देवगुड़ी में माता की अराधना
  • प्रचलन में है

तुरही - यह फूंक कर बजाया जाने वाला वाद्य यंत्र है। इसे मांगलिक कार्यों के दौरान बजाया जाता है। इस वाद्य का मुंह छोटा और आकृति नोकदार और अंत में छत्र की तरह (वृत्त की तरह) फैला हुआ होता है। यह पीतल अथवा पीतल तांबा के मिश्रण से बनता है। इसकी ध्वनि तीखी होती है।

  • वाद्य यंत्र- तुरही
  • वाद्य का प्रकार- फूंक वाद्य
  • आवाज- तीव्र, मधुर या शंख जैसी
  • निर्माण सामग्री- कांसा धातु
  • उपयोग के अवसर- विवाह के अवसर पर घसिया बाजा समूह के साथ और पहले रण क्षेत्र में
  • प्रचलन में है
  • उपलब्धता- हां

मांदर – इसे सभी वाद्यों का राजा कहते हैं। इसकी थाप पड़ते ही नर्तक के पैरों में थिरकन शुरू हो जाती है। पहले यह मिट्टी से बनाया जाता था लेकिन अब लकड़ी के खोल में बनाया जाता है। मुख्य रूप से करमा नृत्य के समय बजाए जाने वाले इस मांदर को राज्य के लगभग सभी हिस्सों में बजाया जाता है। इसकी आवाज मधुर होती है।

  • वाद्य यंत्र- मांदर
  • वाद्य का प्रकार- ताल वाद्य
  • आवाज- तीव्र, गम्भीरता भरी
  • निर्माण सामग्री- मिट्टी या लकड़ी का खोल, चमड़ा
  • उपयोग के अवसर- सैला, करमा, डोमकच, नृत्य के समय और देवी-सेवा के समय
  • प्रचलन में है
  • उपलब्धता- हां

मोंहरी- यह बांसुरी के समान बांस के टुकड़ों का बना होता है। इसमें छः छेद होते हैं। इसके अंतिम छोर पर पीतल का कटोरीनुमा हिस्सा होता है। इसे ताड़ के पत्ते के सहारे बजाया जाता है । मुख्यतः गड़वा बाजा के साथ इसका उपयोग होता है ।

  • वाद्य यंत्र- मोहरी
  • वाद्य का प्रकार- फूंक वाद्य
  • आवाज- मधुर, शहनाई की तरह
  • निर्माण सामग्री- कांसा धातु
  • उपयोग के अवसर- विवाह के अवसर पर घसिया बाजा समूह के साथ ताड़ की पत्ती के सहारे फूंक
  • कर बजाया जाता है।
  • प्रचलन में है
  • उपलब्धता- हां

कुछ और वाद्ययंत्र जिनका वनक्षेत्रों में अब भी इस्तेमाल
गुदुंम या सिंग बाजा
आदिवासी क्षेत्रों में इसे सिंग बाजा कहते हैं। लोहे के कढ़ाईनुमा आकार में चमड़ा मढ़ा जाता है। इसमें गुदुम या निशान पर बारह सींगा जानवर का सींग लगा दिया जाता है। यह गड़वा बाजा साज का प्रमुख वाद्य है। इसे बजाने वाले को निशनहा कहते हैं।

चिकारा

चिकारा, प्राचीन वाद्य है। जिस समय छत्तीसगढ़ में हारमोनियम नहीं था, वैसे समय में गांव के बुजुर्ग दिन भर की मेहनत के बाद शाम के समय चौपाल में बैठकर इसे बजाते थे। इस तार वाद्य को बजाकर वे अपनी थकान दूर करते थे।

नगाड़ा
नगाड़ा का आकार दो कटोरों के समान होता है। ढांचा मिट्‌टी का होता है। इसे चमड़े से मढा जाता है। बाएं वाले पर मोटा चमड़ा और दाएं वाले पर पतला चमड़ा लगाया जाता है। यह आज भी प्रदेश के अलावा देश के कई अन्य हिस्सों में प्रचलन में है। होली के अवसर पर डंडे से बजाकर फाग गीत गाया जाता है।

टिमकी/ तुड़बुड़ी/डमरु
बस्तर में इसे तुड़बुड़ी, दुर्ग और राजनांदगांव में डमरू और कवर्धा के आदिवासी इसे टिमकी कहते हैं। दंतेवाड़ा क्षेत्र में माड़िया आदिवासी तुड़बुड़ी नृत्य करते हैं। नाम की तरह ही इसका आकार भी अलग- अलग होता है। कहीं छोटा, संकरा, मुंह की तरफ संकरा तो कहीं मुंह की तरफ बड़ा।

अलगोजा
तीन या चार छिद्रों वाले बांस से बनी बांसुरी को अलगोजा या मुरली कहते हैं। इसे मुंह से फूंक कर बजाया जाता है। खासतौर पर इसे जानवरों को चराते समय या मेलों और मड़ाई के अवसर पर बजाया जाता है। यह आज भी प्रचलन में है।

