छत्तीसगढ़ में नई तहसीलें:मुख्यमंत्री ने वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिये की तहसीलों की शुरुआत, भवनों के लिए 19.20 करोड़ रुपयों की मंजूरी

रायपुर16 मिनट पहले
अपने जनसंपर्क कार्यक्रमों के दौरान मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल, तहसीलों की घोषणा पहले ही कर चुके थे।
  • 15 जिलों में बनी हैं 23 नई तहसीलें
  • 4 जिलों के पुराने तहसील भवनों का भी होगा पुनर्निर्माण

मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने आज अपने निवास कार्यालय में प्रदेश के 15 जिलों के 23 नई तहसीलों का शुभारंभ किया। इस मौके पर मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा, नई तहसीलों के बनने से जिलों में राजस्व प्रशासन को बेहतर बनाने में मदद मिलेगी।

विकास कार्याें को गति मिलेगी और आम जनता को प्रशासनिक सुविधाएं बेहतर ढंग से मिल सकेंगी। इसके साथ ही किसानों और जनहितकारी योजनाओं के हितग्राहियों को बेहतर सेवा और जतन का लाभ भी मिलेगा।

तहसीलों के इस शुभारंभ समारोह में ही मुख्यमंत्री ने 23 नई और 4 पुरानी तहसीलों के लिए कार्यालय भवन निर्माण और एक-एक वाहन की मंजूरी की घोषणा भी की।

प्रत्येक तहसील भवन का निर्माण 71 लाख 12 हजार रुपये की लागत से होना है। इसके लिए मुख्यमंत्री ने 19 करोड़ 20 लाख रुपयों की मंजूरी दी। 6 लाख 50 हजार के मान से 27 गाड़ियों के लिए एक करोड़ 75 लाख रुपये की मंजूरी मिली।

कार्यक्रम में विधानसभा अध्यक्ष डॉ. चरणदास महंत, स्वास्थ्य मंत्री टीएस सिंहदेव, राजस्व मंत्री जयसिंह अग्रवाल, उद्योग मंत्री कवासी लखमा, सांसद ज्योत्सना महंत, कांग्रेस प्रदेश अध्यक्ष मोहन मरकाम, विधायक धनेन्द्र साहू, पुरुषोत्तम कंवर, रश्मि सिंह, अनिता शर्मा, छत्तीसगढ़ खनिज विकास निगम के अध्यक्ष गिरीश देवांगन, राज्य खाद्य एवं नागरिक आपूर्ति निगम के अध्यक्ष रामगोपाल अग्रवाल, मुख्यमंत्री के सलाहकार राजेश तिवारी और विनोद वर्मा उपस्थित थे।

यहां शुरू हुईं नई तहसीलें

रायपुर जिले में खरोरा और गोबरा नवापारा नई तहसीलें बन गई हैं। धमतरी जिले में भखारा, दुर्ग जिले में बोरी और भिलाई-3, राजनांदगांव जिले में गंड़ई, बालोद जिले में अर्जुन्दा को तहसील बनाया गया है।

बिलासपुर जिले में सकरी, रतनपुर और बेलगहना, मुंगेली जिले में लालपुर थाना, जांजगीर-चांपा जिले में सारागांव, बम्हनीडीह और बाराद्धार और कोरबा जिले में दर्री और हरदीबाजार को तहसील का दर्जा मिला है।

वहीं सरगुजा में दरिमा, बलरामपुर-रामानुजगंज में रामचन्द्रपुर और सामरी, कोरिया में केल्हारी, सूरजपुर में लटोरी, जशपुर में सन्ना और सुकमा जिले में गादीरास आज से तहसीलें होंगी।

