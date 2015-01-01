पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Chief Minister Said, Raman Singh Does Not Know More About Farmers Than Me, There Is Delay In Procurement Due To Gunny Bags.

छत्तीसगढ़ में धान खरीदी पर सियासत:मुख्यमंत्री बोले, किसानों के बारे में रमन सिंह मुझसे ज्यादा नहीं जानते, बारदानों की वजह से हो रही है खरीदी में देरी

रायपुर42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल विपक्ष के सवालों पर तीखी प्रतिक्रिया देते रहे हैं। फाइल फोटो।
  • भाजपा ने दीवाली से पहले धान खरीदी शुरू नहीं होने की आलोचना की है
  • राज्य सरकार एक दिसम्बर से धान खरीदी शुरू करने की तैयारी कर रही है

छत्तीसगढ़ में धान की सरकारी खरीदी को लेकर राजनीति तीखी होती जा रही है। पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. रमन सिंह ने समय से खरीदी नहीं होने से किसानों को नुकसान होने की बात कही है। जवाब में मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने शनिवार को कहा, किसानों के बारे में रमन सिंह मुझसे अधिक नहीं जानते।

मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा, हम भी चाहते हैं प्रदेश में जल्दी धान खरीदी हो। लेकिन हमें केंद्र सरकार से पर्याप्त मात्रा में बारदाना नहीं मिल पा रहा है। बारदानों की आपूर्ति नहीं हो पाने की वजह से ही एक दिसंबर से धान खरीदने का निर्णय लिया गया।

मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा, एक लाख गठान आने की व्यवस्था होने के बाद ही छत्तीसगढ़ में धान खरीदी शुरू की जाएगी। सरकार एक दिसम्बर से धान खरीदी की तैयारी कर रही है। इसके तहत 10 नवम्बर तक किसानों का पंजीयन होना है।

धान खरीदी पर जकांछ ने भी खोला मोर्चा

धान खरीदी में विलंब की बात करते हुए जनता कांग्रेस छत्तीसगढ़ ने भी मोर्चा खोल दिया है। जकांछ के अध्यक्ष अमित जोगी ने कहा, सरकार के पास किसानों का धान खरीदने के लिए एक फूटी कौड़ी नहीं है।

फसल कट जाने के बाद किसान उसे कहां रख पाएगा। खराब होने के डर से वह बिचौलियों को बेचने पर मजबूर होगा।

अमित जोगी ने कहा, इतनी देर से धान ख़रीदी शुरू करने में चार किश्तों के ₹2500 रुपये का फायदा भी किसानों को नहीं बल्कि बिचौलियों को ही मिलेगा।

जोगी ने कहा, अगर किसानों का भला करना है,तो सरकार को 15 नवम्बर से ही धान खरीदी करनी चाहिए ताकि किसान दिवाली माना सकें।

कांग्रेस ने केंद्र पर लगाया बारदानों में कटौती का आरोप

प्रदेश कांग्रेस के प्रवक्ता धनंजय सिंह ठाकुर ने कहा, केंद्र की भाजपा की सरकार निरंतर छत्तीसगढ़ के किसानों के धान खरीदी पर व्यवधान उत्पन्न कर रही है। चालू खरीफ वर्ष में राज्य में 20 लाख से अधिक किसानों से प्रति एकड़ 15 क्विंटल धान की खरीदी करने 4 लाख 75 हजार गठान बारदानों की आवश्यकता है।

जिसकी पूर्ति के लिए राज्य सरकार ने जूट आयुक्त से 3 लाख 50 हजार गठान बारदाने मांगे थे। शेष 1 लाख 25 हजार गठान पुराना बोरा उपयोग करने की योजना थी।

कांग्रेस नेता ने आरोप लगाया, केंद्र की भाजपा सरकार ने मांगी गई गठानों की संख्या में कटौती कर छत्तीसगढ़ को मात्र 1 लाख 43 हजार गठान ही देने का आदेश दिया है। ठाकुर ने कहा, यह पूरी तरीके से अनुचित है छत्तीसगढ़ के किसानों के साथ अन्याय है।

