शहादत को नमन:CM ने शहीदों के परिजनों को दी दिवाली की शुभकामनाएं; कहा- खुद को अकेला न समझें

रायपुरएक मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गृहमंत्री ताम्रध्वज साहू अपने विधानसभा क्षेत्र दुर्ग में स्थित में शहीद अमित नायक के घर पहुंचकर उनके परिजनों से मिले।
  • राज्य पुलिस के शहीद जवानों के परिजनों से मिल रहे हैं मंत्री-अधिकारी
  • 20 वर्षों में छत्तीसगढ़ पुलिस के 517 जवानों की हो चुकी है शहादत

मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने दीपावली पर राज्य पुलिस के शहीद जवानों के परिजनों को शुभकामना संदेश भेजा है। गृहमंत्री ताम्रध्वज साहू ने गुरुवार को खुद दुर्ग में शहीद अमित नायक के घर पहुंचकर मुख्यमंत्री का संदेश पहुंचाया। दुर्ग रेंज के पुलिस महानिरीक्षक विवेकानंद सिन्हा और अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक रोहित झा भी उनके साथ थे।

मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने शहीद जवानों के परिजनों को शुभकामना भेजी है। मुख्यमंत्री के शुभकामना संदेश को पुलिस महानिदेशक और संबंधित जिलों के पुलिस अधीक्षकों के माध्यम से शहीदों के परिजनों को भेंट किया जा रहा है। अपने संदेश में मुख्यमंत्री ने शहीदों की शहादत को नमन करते हुए कहा है कि राज्य बनने के बाद अब तक छत्तीसगढ़ पुलिस के 517 वीर जवानों ने अदम्य साहस का परिचय देते हुए अपने प्राण न्यौछावर कर राज्य और देश के लिए बलिदान दिया है।

मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा- जवानों के शौर्य और पराक्रम को नहीं भुलाया जा सकता

मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि हमारे जवानों के शौर्य और पराक्रम को कभी नहीं भुलाया जा सकता है। शासन द्वारा शहीदों के परिजनों के कल्याण के लिए तत्परता से कार्यवाही की जा रही है। पिछले दो वर्षों में 47 शहीदों के परिजनों को अनुकम्पा नियुक्ति प्रदान की गयी है। इसके साथ ही शहीदों के परिजनों को तत्काल सहायता राशि उपलब्ध कराई गई है। इन दो वर्षों में शहीदों के परिजनों को लगभग 21 करोड़ रुपए की सहायता प्रदान की गई है। उन्होंने कहा कि शहीद जवानों के परिजनों को आर्थिक कठिनाई न उठाना पड़े इसके लिए हम सदैव चिंतित हैं। शहीद जवानों के परिजनों को दी जाने वाली एक्सग्रेशिया राशि (अनुग्रह अनुदान) 03 लाख रुपए से बढ़ाकर 20 लाख रुपए भी कर दी गयी है।

कहा- अकेला न समझें परिजन

मुख्यमंत्री ने अपने संदेश में कहा है कि शहीदों के परिजन खुद को अकेला ना समझें। आप हमारे परिवार का हिस्सा हैं। आपके हर सुख-दुख में हम हमेशा आपके साथ हैं।

