  Hindi News
  Local
  Chhattisgarh
  • Chief Minister Will Review The Financial Situation After Returning From Bihar, Employees Expect To Get Arrears

छत्तीसगढ़ में जांचेंगे अर्थव्यवस्था की सेहत:बिहार से लौटकर वित्तीय स्थिति की समीक्षा करेंगे मुख्यमंत्री, कर्मचारियों को बकाया मिलने की उम्मीद

रायपुर44 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
विभिन्न जरूरी योजनाओं को चलाए रखने के लिए सरकार को लगभग हर महीने कर्ज लेना पड़ रहा है। फाइल फोटो।
  • एक-दो दिन में सीएम की समीक्षा बैठक होगी
  • वित्त विभाग जुटा रहा है राजस्व और व्यय के आंकड़े

कोरोना संकट की वजह से छत्तीसगढ़ की अर्थव्यवस्था भारी दबाव में दिख रही है। इस बीच बाजार खुलने और राजस्व आय बढ़ने से हालात में कुछ सुधार के संकेत मिले हैं। केंद्र सरकार से भी जीएसटी क्षतिपूर्ति की राशि जल्दी मिलने की संभावना बढ़ गई है। इस बीच मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल प्रदेश की वित्तीय स्थिति की समीक्षा करना चाहते हैं।

बताया जा रहा है कि मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल बिहार दौरे से लौटकर वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों की बैठक बुलाकर हालात की समीक्षा करेंगे। वित्त विभाग इसके लिए जरूरी तैयारियों में जुट गया है।

राज्य कर्मचारियों को इस बैठक से काफी उम्मीदें हैं। उन्हें लग रहा है कि कोरोना के हालात सुधर रहे हैं। ऐसे में सरकार उनके बकाये भुगतान को लेकर कोई सकारात्मक फैसला कर सकती है।

आर्थिक दबाव की वजह से राज्य कर्मचारियों के सातवें वेतनमान की तीसरी किस्त और महंगाई भत्ते का भुगतान टाल दिया गया था। मंत्रालयीन कर्मचारी संघ के कीर्तिवर्धन उपाध्याय को उम्मीद है कि सरकार कोई बड़ा फैसला कर सकती है।

तीन दिन चला है कर्मचारियों का आंदोलन

छत्तीसगढ़ शासकीय अधिकारी-कर्मचारी फेडरेशन से जुड़े कर्मचारियों ने 12 मांगों को लेकर 1,2 और 3 नवम्बर को प्रदेश भर में प्रदर्शन किया। इसमें जुलाई 2020 में मिलने वाली वेतनवृद्धि बहाल करने, 5 प्रतिशत बकाया महंगाई भत्ता देने, वेतन विसंगति का निराकरण जैसी मांगे प्रमुख थी।

कर्मचारी संगठनों ने सभी जिलों में कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन सौंपा। मंत्रालयीन कर्मचारी संघ ने मुख्य सचिव आरपी मंडल से मुलाकात कर इसकी मांग रखी थी।

